Wild Zone 4 Pokemon ZA guide

Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA is one of the many places you can encounter Pokémon on your adventure in Lumiose City, and it's more than worth a visit if you want to get some decent Pokémon. We can tell you everything you need to know about the area, including whether or not you can get some TMs here, what 'mon call this graveyard home, and what alpha is lurking about.

Here's everything you need to know about Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA:

How do I unlock Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA?

You unlock Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA during main mission six. This means it's impossible to miss as you progress, and chances are you'll be in this area within your first hour of playing the game.

What Pokémon can I catch in Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA?

There are six different species of Pokémon that you can catch in Wild Zone 4, but, as with every other zone in the game, there are some creatures that only appear during the day or night.

During the day, you can find the following Pokémon in Wild Zone 4:

Ekans

Gastly

Patrat

Spinarak

Spewpa

At night, you can find the following Pokémon in Wild Zone 4:

Gastly

Honedge

Patrat

Spinarak

What Alpha Pokémon can I catch in Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA?

There are two Alpha Pokémon waiting for you in Wild Zone 4, and you need to prepare yourself for a fight if you want to catch them, as they're much tougher than your average 'mon.

Here are all the Pokémon ZA Alpha Pokémon:

Alpha Gastly - level 21

Alpha Spinarak - level 21

It's worth noting that the Alpha Gastly only appears during the day, so make sure the sun is up if that's the 'mon that you're after.

What TMs can I find in Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA?

You can find the Fire Spin TM in Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA. You need to head to the southern wall and use a fire Pokémon to burn the brambles that are blocking the path. After you do that, pick up the yellow Poké Ball to unlock the TM. Honestly, Fire Spin is a decent move, especially if you chose the fire-type Pokémon ZA starter, Tepig.

That's everything you need to know about Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon ZA.