Wild Zone 5 Pokémon ZA guide

Our tour of Lumiose City's safari-like areas takes us to Wild Zone 5 in Pokémon ZA, where the elusive Abra appears, along with plenty of Pidgeys. Don't overlook the classic flying critter, though; they can help turn the tide of battle with one peck. Below, you can see exactly what spawns and when, along with which TM you can find there.

As you start working on filling your Pokédex, you might need some help. Here's where to find a Pokémon ZA Dratini, Pokémon ZA's Eevee, and even some Pokémon ZA shiny versions for a different look. Make sure to use the Pokémon ZA mystery gift codes, too, as you can get some very handy in-game items.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 5:

How do I unlock Wild Zone 5 in Pokémon Legends: ZA?

You can access Wild Zone 5 as soon as you can freely roam in the game. This happens around mission 6, after which you can wander for a while without meeting constant "go to X area" messages.

Wild Zone 5 location

Pokémon ZA's Wild Zone 5 is located to the southwest of the Prism Tower, right at the center of the map. It's in Bleu Sector 2, next to Café Gallant, so you can stop for a coffee to prepare yourself before entering.

Which Pokémon spawn in Wild Zone 5?

Lumiose City has a lot of Wild Zones, and they all contain different combinations of Pokémon. This one has the very skittish Abra, so good luck catching it! All of the Pokémon in Zone 5 appear during the day and the night.

Here are all the Pokémon ZA Wild Zone 5 Pokémon:

Abra

Bellsprout

Bunnelby

Electrike

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Venipede

What Alpha Pokémon spawn in Wild Zone 5?

On top of regular Pokémon that spawn at lower levels, you can also take on two Alpha 'mons to test your strength and potentially get a higher-level pal on your team.

Here are the Pokémon ZA Wild Zone 5 Alpha Pokémon:

Bellsprout - level 25

Whirlipede - level 28

Which TMs can I find in Wild Zone 5?

Like all Wild Zones, you can find a valuable TM lying around for free in Zone 5. You can grab 040 Bullet Seed on a rooftop, accessible by climbing up buildings just left of the southern entrance to the zone.

That's everything you need to know about Pokémon ZA's Wild Zone 5.