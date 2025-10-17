Wild Zone 6 Pokémon ZA guide

Welcome, trainers, to our guide detailing all you need to know about Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon ZA. Here you can find out what Alpha Pokémon you can expect to face, what regular spawns you might bump into, and other tidbits that can help you on your journey to conquering Lumiose City's battle scene. So, let's get into it.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 6:

How do I unlock Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon ZA?

To unlock Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon ZA, you first need to reach main mission six, 'Reaching Rank X.' You don't have to beat the mission before you can check out Wild Zone 6, though, which is useful, as you can visit it first to pick up some powerful new members of your party.

Wild Zone 6 location

You can find Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon ZA in Jaune Sector 12, and it also occupies a chunk of the far-east side of North Boulevard.

Which Pokémon spawn in Wild Zone 6?

In terms of regular spawns, Wild Zone 6 is home to seven different Pokémon. All of those Pokémon spawn both day and night, except for Meditite, which is only available in the day.

Here are all of the Wild Zone 6 Pokémon:

Binacle

Buneary

Flaaffy

Houndour

Magikarp

Meditite

Swablu

Which Alpha Pokémon spawn in Wild Zone 6?

In terms of Alpha Pokémon, we've put together a list of what you might bump into, including their level and what time of day they're available.

Here are all the Pokémon ZA Wild Zone 6 Alpha Pokémon:

Pokémon Level Time Houndoom 33 Night Houndour 29 Day and night Binacle 33 Day and night Magikarp 40 Night Pikachu 40 Night

Which TMs can I find in Wild Zone 6?

In Wild Zone 6, you can find the TM 041, which is Water Pulse. To find the TM, you need to ascend to the rooftops using the holovator, then head south, climbing up higher still before dropping down onto the southernmost rooftop, which is where you'll find Water Pulse.

There you have it, all you need to know about Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. If you're eager to see how powerful Mega Dragonite is, be sure to check out our Pokémon ZA Dratini guide before you go, or, if you're more interested in Eeveelutions, we've got a Pokémon ZA Eevee guide to get you on your way.