Considering the huge success of Pokémon Go, it’s no surprise that The Pokémon Company and Nintendo wanted to capitalize further on the game’s success. Enter Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, a duo of games that reimagine the 1998 Game Boy classic Pokémon Yellow. While some may be wary of yet another return to Gen 1, there’s enough here to make the experience unique even if you played the originals and the GBA remakes – especially when the game is on offer.

Whether you’ve got nostalgia for filling up that classic Pokédex or you’re a newcomer to the long-running franchise, Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee is a great point to dive back into the series. While it may not have as much depth as the mainline series, this duo makes for some of the best Switch games, delivering a distinct twist on the beloved franchise.

If you’ve ever seen or played a Pokémon game, you know the drill by now. You get your first Pokémon, train it, and battle other Pokémon trainers or Gym Leaders. However, what makes the Let’s Go duo different is that you aren’t fighting wild Pokémon – instead, you’re using your Pokéballs to capture them using mechanics almost identical to those seen in Pokémon GO.

It’s an experience that can be enjoyed as a single-player game or a couples game, as both Pokémon Let’s Go games offer a vibrant world with plenty of quality-of-life changes compared to the original Game Boy experience. For example, you’ll see a ‘Mon of your choice following eagerly behind you like HeartGold and SoulSilver, and you can also encounter the Mega Evolutions from the X & Y games.

It’s great timing, but we’ve recently done a retrospective with our Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee review. In it, Holly Alice calls the Eevee-specific version a “great entry to the franchise,” as well as saying that it “runs a lot better than other Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch.” It’s the same experience with the Pikachu version, so you aren’t missing out by picking either of the games (other than some exclusive Pokémon for each version – but that’s what trading is for).

If you’ve got your Pokéballs ready and are eager for a new adventure, then don’t miss this sale. You can grab both Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu from Woot! for $39.99 and $41.99 respectively. For those in the UK, you can get Let’s Go Pikachu from Amazon for just £37.99. Unfortunately, Let’s Go Eevee is only on sale in the US.

Pokémon games are some of the greatest titles to play on the best handheld consoles, and even if you’re thinking of making your Switch 2 pre-orders, the Let’s Go duo are sorely underrated. If you’re still playing the Niantic game regularly, make sure to check out our Pokémon GO codes guide for some free rewards.