Pokopia cooking recipes and guide

In Pokémon Pokopia, cooking is a useful system that allows you to not only restore your PP (power points), but also boosts the effect of your different moves, allowing you to cover more ground, break through tougher materials, and more.
In this guide, we dive into all the different Pokopia cooking recipes, the ingredients and tools you need to cook them, and what Pokopia moves they power up. We've also included the flavors of each of the different foods, so you can work out which ones suit each Pokémon's tastes and use them to boost the comfort level of your various Pokopia habitats.
Here's everything you need to know about Pokopia cooking:
All Pokopia cooking recipes
There are several basic Pokopia recipes that you can make, as well as a bunch of different variations that depend on the ingredients you use. You can also have different Pokémon join you as you cook, and their specialties may result in unique food variants, too!
Below, we've listed all the Pokopia recipes we've found so far, along with the different variants we've discovered.
Pokopia salad recipes
Cooking tool: chopping board
Effect: powers up Leafage
Salad is the first recipe you learn to cook in Pokopia. To make a salad, you simply need a chopping board, one leaf, and one other ingredient. Eating a salad powers up your Leafage ability, allowing you to grow tall grass in a larger area, or even create other types of plants on different surfaces.
Here are all of the Pokopia salad recipes we've found so far:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Flavor
|Simple salad
|
|N/A
|Seaweed salad
|
|Bitter
|Crouton salad
|
|Spicy
|Leppa salad
|
|Sweet
|Shredded salad
|
|Sour
|Crushed berry salad
|
|Dry
Pokopia bread recipes
Cooking tool: frying pan over a fire or cooking stove
Effect: powers up Cut
To make bread, you need to combine one wheat and three other ingredients in a lit bread oven. If your oven isn't lit, you can get a fire Pokémon to help you. Eating bread powers up your Cut ability.
Here are all of the Pokopia bread recipes we've found so far:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Flavor
|Simple bread
|
|N/A
|Carrot bread
|
|Spicy
|Leppa bread
|
|Sour
|Bread bowl
|
|Spicy
Pokopia soup recipes
Cooking tool: cooking pot over a fire or cooking stove
Effect: powers up Water Gun
You can make soup in Pokopia by adding a bottle of fresh water and two other ingredients to a cooking pot over a lit fire or cooking stove. Unlike other ingredients, you can't grow or harvest fresh water yourself, so your main way to get it is from the PC shop and different in-game stores. When you eat soup, you power up your Water Gun ability.
Here are all of the Pokopia soup recipes we've found so far:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Flavor
|Simple soup
|
|N/A
|Seaweed soup
|
|Bitter
|Healthy soup
|
|Spicy
|Mushroom soup
|
|Dry
Hamburger steak recipes
Cooking tool: frying pan over a fire or cooking stove
Effect: powers up Rock Smash
To make hamburger steaks in Pokopia, you need to combine beans and three other ingredients and cook them in a frying pan over a fire or cooking stove. Eating a hamburger steak powers up your Rock Smash ability.
Here are all of the Pokopia hamburger steak recipes we've found so far:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Flavor
|Simple hamburger steak
|
|N/A
|Tomato hamburger steak
|
|Sour
|Potato hamburger steak
|
|Sweet
|Mushroom hamburger steak
|
|Dry
Other Pokopia foods
We've seen several other Pokopia foods in-game, but don't have recipes for them just yet. We'll be sure to add them to the above list when we discover them, but, in the meantime, here's a list of other Pokopia foods we know of:
- Soda float
- Fried potatoes
- Pizza
- Chocolate cookies
- Sandwiches
- Shaved ice
How do I unlock Pokopia cooking?
In order to unlock Pokopia cooking, you need to follow the main quests on the third story island, Rocky Ridges. While there, you and Professor Tangrowth hear unusual sounds coming from a barrel suspended by a chain. It turns out that a special Greedent who calls themself Chef Dente is trapped inside the barrel, and they teach you how to cook meals that can power up your abilities so you can free them. After that, you can cook at any cooking station.
How do I cook in Pokopia?
To cook in Pokopia, you need to use specific cooking stations and utensils to combine ingredients. These include a chopping board for salads, a bread oven for bread, and a frying pan or cooking pot over a lit fire or cooking stove for hamburger steaks and soups.
When you're near a cooking station, you can press the A button to open the cooking menu. You then need to add the base ingredient (e.g. a leaf for salad or a bottle of fresh water for soup), and fill the rest of the empty slots with other ingredients.
Most ingredient combinations will result in the same simple version of a food, though specific ingredients can alter the outcome. Additionally, having a nearby or follower Pokémon can also change the food you make depending on their specialty.
If you've cooked a recipe before, the outcome will appear on the left-hand side of the cooking menu once you've added the ingredients. If you haven't, the outcome will appear as a covered dish with question marks below it.
How do I get Pokopia cooking ingredients?
You can get most Pokopia ingredients by growing and gathering them. You can get vegetables like wheat, potatoes, and beans by planting and growing crops, while other ingredients, like leaves, carrots, berries, and seaweed, are dotted around the place, ready for you to gather them.
Fresh water is the trickiest, as we've not found a way to reliably get that beyond purchasing it from the PC shop. However, we have found some bottles lying around and have had a few Pokémon give them to us as gifts.
Aside from that, some ingredients, like crouton salad or the bread bowl, require you to make a different recipe, then use that food in a different recipe.
What does Pokopia food do?
Eating the food you cook in Pokopia fully restores your PP, while also powering up a specific move. This includes increasing the range of your Water Gun and Cut abilities, allowing you to break tougher materials with Rock Smash, and even letting you use Leafage to grow things like vines and moss.
You can also use food to make your Pokémon friends happy, either by gifting it to them or placing it around their home. Each Pokémon has a favorite flavor, such as sweet, spicy, or sour. Giving them food with their favorite flavors increases their comfort level even more.