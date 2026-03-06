Pokopia cooking recipes and guide

In Pokémon Pokopia, cooking is a useful system that allows you to not only restore your PP (power points), but also boosts the effect of your different moves, allowing you to cover more ground, break through tougher materials, and more.

In this guide, we dive into all the different Pokopia cooking recipes, the ingredients and tools you need to cook them, and what Pokopia moves they power up. We've also included the flavors of each of the different foods, so you can work out which ones suit each Pokémon's tastes and use them to boost the comfort level of your various Pokopia habitats.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokopia cooking:

All Pokopia cooking recipes

There are several basic Pokopia recipes that you can make, as well as a bunch of different variations that depend on the ingredients you use. You can also have different Pokémon join you as you cook, and their specialties may result in unique food variants, too!

Below, we've listed all the Pokopia recipes we've found so far, along with the different variants we've discovered.

Pokopia salad recipes

Cooking tool: chopping board

Effect: powers up Leafage

Salad is the first recipe you learn to cook in Pokopia. To make a salad, you simply need a chopping board, one leaf, and one other ingredient. Eating a salad powers up your Leafage ability, allowing you to grow tall grass in a larger area, or even create other types of plants on different surfaces.

Here are all of the Pokopia salad recipes we've found so far:

Recipe Ingredients Flavor Simple salad One leaf

One other ingredient (except those listed in other salad recipes below) N/A Seaweed salad One leaf

One seaweed Bitter Crouton salad One leaf

One bread Spicy Leppa salad One leaf

One leppa berry Sweet Shredded salad One leaf

One other ingredient

Must have a Pokémon with the Chop specialty helping you Sour Crushed berry salad One leaf

One chesto berry

Must have a Pokémon with the Crush specialty helping you Dry

Pokopia bread recipes

Cooking tool: frying pan over a fire or cooking stove

Effect: powers up Cut

To make bread, you need to combine one wheat and three other ingredients in a lit bread oven. If your oven isn't lit, you can get a fire Pokémon to help you. Eating bread powers up your Cut ability.

Here are all of the Pokopia bread recipes we've found so far:

Recipe Ingredients Flavor Simple bread One wheat

Two other ingredients (except those listed in other bread recipes below) N/A Carrot bread One wheat

One carrot

One other ingredient Spicy Leppa bread One wheat

One leppa berry

One other ingredient Sour Bread bowl One wheat

One soup

One other ingredient

Must have a Pokémon with the Burn specialty helping you Spicy

Pokopia soup recipes

Cooking tool: cooking pot over a fire or cooking stove

Effect: powers up Water Gun

You can make soup in Pokopia by adding a bottle of fresh water and two other ingredients to a cooking pot over a lit fire or cooking stove. Unlike other ingredients, you can't grow or harvest fresh water yourself, so your main way to get it is from the PC shop and different in-game stores. When you eat soup, you power up your Water Gun ability.

Here are all of the Pokopia soup recipes we've found so far:

Recipe Ingredients Flavor Simple soup One fresh water

Two other ingredients (except those listed in other soup recipes below) N/A Seaweed soup One fresh water

One seaweed

One other ingredient Bitter Healthy soup One fresh water

One bean

One leaf Spicy Mushroom soup One fresh water

One mushroom

One other ingredient Dry

Hamburger steak recipes

Cooking tool: frying pan over a fire or cooking stove

Effect: powers up Rock Smash

To make hamburger steaks in Pokopia, you need to combine beans and three other ingredients and cook them in a frying pan over a fire or cooking stove. Eating a hamburger steak powers up your Rock Smash ability.

Here are all of the Pokopia hamburger steak recipes we've found so far:

Recipe Ingredients Flavor Simple hamburger steak One bean

Three other ingredients (except those listed in other hamburger steak recipes below) N/A Tomato hamburger steak One bean

One tomato

Two other ingredients Sour Potato hamburger steak One bean

One potato

Two other ingredients Sweet Mushroom hamburger steak One bean

One mushroom

Two other ingredients Dry

Other Pokopia foods

We've seen several other Pokopia foods in-game, but don't have recipes for them just yet. We'll be sure to add them to the above list when we discover them, but, in the meantime, here's a list of other Pokopia foods we know of:

Soda float

Fried potatoes

Pizza

Chocolate cookies

Sandwiches

Shaved ice

How do I unlock Pokopia cooking?

In order to unlock Pokopia cooking, you need to follow the main quests on the third story island, Rocky Ridges. While there, you and Professor Tangrowth hear unusual sounds coming from a barrel suspended by a chain. It turns out that a special Greedent who calls themself Chef Dente is trapped inside the barrel, and they teach you how to cook meals that can power up your abilities so you can free them. After that, you can cook at any cooking station.

How do I cook in Pokopia?

To cook in Pokopia, you need to use specific cooking stations and utensils to combine ingredients. These include a chopping board for salads, a bread oven for bread, and a frying pan or cooking pot over a lit fire or cooking stove for hamburger steaks and soups.

When you're near a cooking station, you can press the A button to open the cooking menu. You then need to add the base ingredient (e.g. a leaf for salad or a bottle of fresh water for soup), and fill the rest of the empty slots with other ingredients.

Most ingredient combinations will result in the same simple version of a food, though specific ingredients can alter the outcome. Additionally, having a nearby or follower Pokémon can also change the food you make depending on their specialty.

If you've cooked a recipe before, the outcome will appear on the left-hand side of the cooking menu once you've added the ingredients. If you haven't, the outcome will appear as a covered dish with question marks below it.

How do I get Pokopia cooking ingredients?

You can get most Pokopia ingredients by growing and gathering them. You can get vegetables like wheat, potatoes, and beans by planting and growing crops, while other ingredients, like leaves, carrots, berries, and seaweed, are dotted around the place, ready for you to gather them.

Fresh water is the trickiest, as we've not found a way to reliably get that beyond purchasing it from the PC shop. However, we have found some bottles lying around and have had a few Pokémon give them to us as gifts.

Aside from that, some ingredients, like crouton salad or the bread bowl, require you to make a different recipe, then use that food in a different recipe.

What does Pokopia food do?

Eating the food you cook in Pokopia fully restores your PP, while also powering up a specific move. This includes increasing the range of your Water Gun and Cut abilities, allowing you to break tougher materials with Rock Smash, and even letting you use Leafage to grow things like vines and moss.

You can also use food to make your Pokémon friends happy, either by gifting it to them or placing it around their home. Each Pokémon has a favorite flavor, such as sweet, spicy, or sour. Giving them food with their favorite flavors increases their comfort level even more.