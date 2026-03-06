Pokémon Pokopia crafting recipes and guide

In Pokémon Pokopia, crafting is one of the first mechanics you learn about, and it remains a central pillar throughout the game. Not only can you craft furniture and items for quests, but you can also learn to create a variety of different building materials, toys, and decorations to make your islands a more comfortable place for you and your Pokémon to live.

In this guide, we dive deep into the crafting system, including a massive list of Pokopia crafting recipes, as well as instructions on how to craft, unlock new recipes, find materials, and more, so you can create a variety of Pokopia habitats and homes, meet your Poképals' requests, and get started on the island of your dreams today.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Pokopia crafting:

All Pokopia crafting recipes

As mentioned above, there are hundreds of crafting recipes in the game, and there's no specific order in which you unlock them. However, we've been working hard collecting every recipe that we can, and we've listed all the ones we've found for you below.

Pokopia furniture recipes

In Pokopia, you can craft a variety of furniture items, decorations, and toys to furnish and decorate your islands and increase the comfort level of your Pokémon pals.

Here are all of the Pokopia furniture recipes we've found so far:

Crafting recipe Description Materials Storage box A convenient box you can store items in. It's made of wood and easy to move things in and out of One lumber Big storage box Roughly three times bigger than your standard storage box. You can put a lot of things inside One Pokémetal Plain chest A chest with a simple design. You can use it to store items (decoration) One lumber

One twine Office cabinet Compact furniture that's surprisingly spacious. Open the sliding door to put items inside (decoration) One Pokémetal Plain closet Open the curtains and store your stuff! You don't actually need the hangers - but they're there anyway! (decoration) Two lumber

One twine Office shelf This is jam-packed with so many files that it can't hold anything else… (decoration) Two Pokémetal

Two glass Straw table "Table" may be an overly generous description of this slab of stone atop a pile of hay One leaf

One stone Log table With just some cutting and sanding, you can turn logs into a proper table One small log Side table A side table with a refreshing appearance. It'd be perfect next to a beach chair One iron ingot

One stone Garden table A stylish table that would look nice with a garden chair or two Two iron ore Wooden table You only need lumber to make this. Despite its small size, it's still a splendid table One lumber Pokémon Center counter Line these up to make a Pokémon Center countertop. They have a simple, clean design One Pokémetal Kitchen table A glossy table that protects against grime. It would look great placed near a sink or stove One Pokémetal Exhibition stand You can place these side by side to adjust the size. Try displaying lots of different things on top! One stone

One lumber Plain stand This low table has a design and is perfect for displaying items (decoration) Two lumber

One twine Plain table You can place this simple table just about anywhere. Try putting different things on it! One lumber

Two twine Iron table Iron-crafted with a simple design. This would work well in a sleekly stylish room Two iron ingots Office desk A desk often used in offices. The pull-out drawer is locked and won't open Two Pokémetal Cute table A table with cute lace and frills. It somehow reminds you of Fairy types Two lumber

One twine Resort table This table is made of resilient material and perfectly safe to keep outside, even in rain or squall Two lumber

Two twine

Two vine ropes Stone table A table made from stones. It's as hard as an Onix! Three stone Office table You can see through the glass surface. If you drop anything underneath it, you'll notice right away! Two Pokémetal

Two glass Straw table This is the perfect size for small Pokémon to take a seat! (Relaxation) One leaf Log chair You can sit on this log to take a quick breather. Other Pokémon might stop by to take a break, too (relaxation) One small log Resort stool While this stool looks stiff, the cotton padding inside makes it surprisingly soft (relaxation) One lumber

One fluff

One vine rope Stylish stool A small, round stool with a stylish three-color cushion (relaxation) One twine

One lumber Wooden stool It's a little chipped but surprisingly sturdy. Even if a Pokémon sits on it, it won't break. Probably (relaxation) One lumber Iron chair Though small, this seat is very sturdy. It doesn't look like it would break easily (relaxation) One iron ingot Box sofa A small, square sofa. Line up several of them to make a wide, chic sofa (relaxation) One twine

One fluff Plain chair This chair is just the right height for eating meals in the dining room (relaxation) One lumber

One twine Resort chair A chair perfect for relaxing. Kick back on this to taste a bit of the resort life (relaxation) One lumber

One fluff

One vine rope Chic chair A luxurious lounge chair. Sitting on its soft cushions is absolutely beyond compare! (Relaxation) One lumber

One fluff Garden chair A chair that would be perfect in a nice garden. Take a seat and enjoy an elegant afternoon (relaxation) Two iron ore Office chair With a gentle curve to support the body, this chair was designed to help you sit One Pokémetal

One fluff Cute chair The ruffle skirt is exceptionally cute and lovely (relaxation) One Pokémetal

One lumber

One twine Gaming chair With its large backrest and cushions, you could sit comfortably in this chair for a long time (relaxation) One Pokémetal

One gold ingot Wooden bench A long bench that's perfect for taking a break. Pokémon might sit next to each other here (relaxation) Two lumber Plain sofa If you see small Pokémon on this sofa, try sitting down next to them! (Relaxation) One lumber

One fluff Resort sofa Sitting on this makes you feel like you're in the tropics! Feel free to just laze the day away (relaxation) Two lumber

One fluff

Two vine ropes Chic sofa A luxurious high-class sofa. It looks exactly like the ones on the S.S. Anee (relaxation) Two lumber

Two fluff Garden bench A stylish bench with a vine pattern. Put one down to instantly add some flair to an area (relaxation) Three iron ore Cute sofa A cute, slightly elegant sofa. The backrest is shaped like a Pokémon's wings (relaxation) Two lumber

Two fluff Log bed A bed made from small logs. You'll sleep soundly enveloped by a woodsy aroma (relaxation) Two small logs

Two twine

Two fluff Mini plain bed A small, plain bed. Great for solo sleepers! (Relaxation) One lumber

One fluff Resort bed A refreshingly cool bed made of woven vines. Lying down on this makes you feel like you're at a resort (relaxation) Two lumber

Two fluff

Two vine ropes Iron bed A slightly narrow bed. It's sturdy enough for a good night's sleep! (Relaxation) Two iron ingots

Two fluff Straw bed It's a little itchy, but that doesn't bother Pokémon. They'll snooze away just fine on this (relaxation) Two leaves Wooden bed This bed gives any room a mountain lodge aesthetic. You'll sleep soundly surrounded by the woodsy scent (relaxation) Two lumber

Two leaves Plain bed A bed with a simple design. It looks like it would mesh with a variety of rooms (relaxation) Two lumber

Two fluff Resort hammock The breeze feels so nice when you're lying on this hammock. It's perfect for dozing off! (Relaxation) Two lumber

Two twine

Two vine ropes Industrial bed A nice, wide bed that works in any type of room. Even a large Pokémon could sleep in it (relaxation) Two iron ingots

Two fluff

Two lumber Cute bed You'll feel like royalty sleeping on this cute canopy bed (relaxation) Three lumber

Three fluff Gaming bed A cool, stylish bed. Flip on the power switch to get a cyberspace vibe going (relaxation) Two Pokémetal

Two fluff

Two gold ingot Wall mirror A simple, wall-mounted mirror that you can use tto change your transformation and perfect your look (toy) One glass Cute dresser An adorably cute dresser where you can look into the mirror to change your transformation and perfect your look (toy) Two Pokémetal

One lumber

One glass

Misc. Pokopia crafting recipes

The misc. recipes category includes a variety of fun items, including plates and picnic baskets that you can use to serve food to your Pokémon friends, toys to entertain them, and decorations to make their homes nicer.

Here are all of the misc. Pokopia crafting recipes:

Crafting recipe Description Materials Wooden plate If you put some food on this plate, Pokémon might stop by to eat One lumber Plate Dishware made from fired clay. A Pokémon might eat food served on it One squishy clay Party platter A plate for serving party food. No sneaking a taste before the party starts, though! One iron ingot Picnic basket Try putting some food inside, and hungry Pokémon might stop by for a bite! One sturdy stick

One vine rope Mug A simple, easy-to-use mug. You could change up the colors, and it would still look great (decoration) One squishy clay Berry basket A basket packed with berries. Lune up a few to make your very own fruit stand! (Decoration) One chesto berry

One rawst berry

One pecha berry

One aspear berry

One lum berry Small vase A vase with a single cut flower inside. Put it anywhere to add a splash of color to your life! (Decoration) One squishy clay

One wildflowers Extravagant flowers With robust orange flowers in full bloom, using this for decoration is sure to add some color to an area (decoration) One squishy clay

One wildflowers Pencil holder A pencil holder with lots of pencils in it. Try putting this on top of a study desk (toy) One squishy clay

One lumber Notepad It's full of important-looking notes, so there's no space to write anything else (toy) One paper Papers Lots of tiny words are written on the white pages along with drawings of colorful shape (toy) One paper Wall photo frame You can put one of your photos in this frame and hang it on the wall (decoration) One paper

One lumber Corkboard Choose one of your favorite photos to hang on this corkboard (decoration) Four lumber

One paper CD rack A rack with CDs on it. Sure to appeal to music lovers (decoration) One lumber

One Pokémetal Mini bookcase A small bookcase packed with books. It's tiny enough to fit in tight spaces (decoration) One lumber

One paper Bookcase Furniture with colorful books arranged on the shelves. It looks like there's room for even more books (decoration) Two lumper

Two paper Stone fireplace A huge fireplace. Light this up to make a space feel warm and cozy (relaxation) Two bricks

Two stones

Two sturdy sticks Refrigerator It emits a slight chill, but doesn't seem like it can actually keep anything cold (toy) One Pokémetal Washing machine While this does make noise when it's powered on, it doesn't seem to actually wash clothes (toy) One Pokémetal Sink A stylish sink on a wooden stand. Turn on the faucet to make water pour out (toy) One Pokémetal

One squishy clay Shower A shower with a simple design. Place it next to a bathtub to make your bathroom complete (toy) Two iron ore Cell phone A device carefully protected inside a hard case. It can't make calls, even when powered on (toy) One Pokémetal

One glass Gaming PC A PC rig that even includes a headset. The monitor can display photos when powered on (toy) Two Pokémetal

Two glass Alarm clock A loud noise rings out when you press this. Be careful! You might accidentally wake someone up! (Toy) One iron ore Toy blocks Stacking toys that are fun to play with. Discover all the different combinations you can make (toy) One lumber Pinwheels Pokémon like to spin these round and round. Wind-producing Pokémon especially like these! One sturdy stick

One vine rope

One wastepaper First aid kit A box filled with lots of medicines and supplies for treating injuries (toy) Pokémetal Crystal ball A large crystal ball used for fortune-telling. Give it to a Psychic-type Pokémon and see what happens (toy) Three glass

One twine CD player A device that plays music. If you find a CD, try putting it inside (toy) One Pokémetal

One glass

One iron ingot Tabletop mic A microphone like those used at recording studios or public speeches. Try putting it on a desk (toy) One Pokémetal Cool electric guitar A snazzy guitar strung with strange strings. Holding it would make you feel pretty amped… (toy) One strange stringes

One lumber

One Pokémetal Cool bass guitar A snazzy bass guitar strung with strange strings. Holding it would make you feel pretty low-key… (toy) One strange strings

One lumber

One Pokémetal Balloons Balloons of many vibrant colors. They sway back and forth even in the most gentle of breezes (toy) Two Pokémetal Whiteboard A whiteboard covered in writing and sticky notes that looks like it belongs in a lab (decoration) One iron ingot

One Pokémetal Wreath A simple wreath crafted from branches and leaves. It'd look nice and elegant on a wall (decoration) One leaf

One vine rope

One sturdy stick Party bunting These make perfect party decorations. Hang a bunch up to create a festive mood (decoration) Two twine Vine wall decoration With just a few leaves and vine ropes, you can make a stylish wall decoration One leaf

One vine rope

Pokopia outdoor recipes

While you can place any items outdoors or indoors (as long as there's space), there's a section in your crafting menu specifically dedicated to recipes for outdoor items, including campfires, trash cans, and signs. These are handy for decorating habitats for Pokémon that prefer to live outdoors, and also make for some great scenic spots where you and your pals can hang out.

Here are all of the outdoor Pokopia recipes we've found so far:

Crafting recipe Description Materials Campfire A campfire made from gathered sticks. When lit, it illuminates the area with a warm light (relaxation) One sturdy stick

One stone Slender candle Light this up to get a flickering, bright-red flame. It's small enough to fit on a desk (decoration) One sturdy stick

One stone Wall torch A simple light that looks appropriate even on rugged surfaces such as caves and rock walls (decoration) One lumber

One stone

One iron ingot Sandbox Place this to set up a fun space for playing with sand. Discover what you can create here (toy) One beach sand

One lumber Concrete pipe Link several of these to make the pipe as long as you want! The inside is pitch black (decoration) Two concrete Wall-mounted flowers A planter filled with colorful flowers. Hang one on a wall to create a vibrant space (decoration) One lumber

One wildflowers Chansey plant A tree that looks just like a Chansey! Looking at it seems to fill you with a gentle energy (decoration) Three leaves

Three sturdy sticks Planter Plant some flower or vegetable seeds here, and raise them until they're fully grown One brick

One stone Garden flowers A stylish flower pot with cute flowers in full bloom. It would look great as a desk ornament (decoration) Two iron ore

One wildflowers Cart It has a large bed, so it looks like you can use it to haul some pretty big stuff Three lumber Perch A branch perch where bird Pokémon can rest. Place a few, and you might get some visitors (relaxation) Two small logs

One leaf Wooden birdhouse A birdhouse filled with dry, soft grass. Bird Pokémon would probably love lounging here (decoration) Two lumber

One leaf Cannon Put firewords or a Pokémon with the explode specialty inside, like the fuse, and watch 'em fly! (Toy) One iron ingot

One lumber

One vine rope Hot-spring spout Place this next to a pool of hot water to create a genuine hot-spring vibe One lumber Water basin Fill this with water so Pokémon can do some watering for you! (Decoration) Two lumber

Two vine ropes Menu board Specials are written on this board, but it doesn't seem like Pokémon actually read them (decoration) One lumber

One iron ore Sign A sign made out of wood. There's an important message written on it… Probably! (decoration) One lumber Wooden crate You have absolutely no idea how to open this box… But you can put stuff on top of it, at least (decoration) One lumber Garbage bags Trash bags found most anywhere. Certain Pokémon find their odor irresistible (decoration) One nonburnable garbage Garbage bin This trash can is big enough that a Pokémon could probably fit inside! (Decoration) One iron ore Sandbags A cloth sack filled with dirt and sand. It's pretty bulky and looks heavy (decoration) One squishy clay

One twine

Pokopia utility recipes

In addition to furniture, you can also craft a variety of utilities. These items serve a specific purpose beyond relaxation, decoration, and entertainment, such as supplying electricity, lighting up dark areas, trying out the various Pokopia cooking recipes, or allowing you to mark a house as your own.

Here are all of the Pokopia utility recipes we've found so far:

Crafting recipe Description Materials Ditto flag A flag that marks Ditto's house. Place it on a house you want to live in! One sturdy stick

One twine

One leppa berry Workbench Try gathering lots of materials and making a variety of different things here! Two stones Community box Pokémon can deposit items they've stumbled upon into this box or take items out to process them Two lumber Frame A frame for hanging an item on a wall. Try putting different things inside (decoration) One lumber Cutting board Kitchen equipment for making salads. Grab some ingredients and make something tasty! Two lumber Frying pan Kitchen equipment for making hamburger steak. Put this over a stove or campfire One copper ingot Stylish frying pan Stylish kitchen equipment for making hamburger steak. Put this over a stove or campfire One Pokémetal

One glass

One iron ingot Cooking pot Kitchen equipment for making soup. Put this on a stove or campfire Two copper ingots Bread oven Kitchen equipment for baking bread. Have a fire Pokémon light it for you Two stones

Two small logs

Four volcanic ash Smelting furnace A furnace for processing ore into metals. Get a Pokémon with the burn specialty to help you out Four iron ore

Four stones Concrete mixer A Pokémon with the crush specialty can use this to make concrete out of water and stone Two iron ingots Railway track x10 Lay down tracks to create a railway, then ride a handcar to get where you're going in a jiffy! One iron ingot

One stone Crossing gate With its characteristic black-and-yellow lines, you can use this to designate loading zones for a handcar One iron ingot

One lumber Handcar These carts clang along atop railway tracks. You can even link a bunch of carts together! Two copper ingots Elevator platform You can make a functional elevator by using ladders to vertically connect two elevator platforms Eight glass

Eight concrete

Two tinkagears Lift platform Place two of these with enough distance between them to create an automatic transport system Five iron ingots

Five concrete

One tinkagear Cash register Place this on a table and power it on, and Pokémon will come by to conduct trades (toy) One iron ore Mini floodgate Turn the handle on top to start or stop the flow of water One iron ore Utility pole x5 Use these to connect electrical generators to machines and send electricity over long distances Two iron ore

Two stones Mushroom streetlight Darkness poses no problem when you've got a gentle mushroom glow (decoration) Two lumber

One glowing mushrooms Harbor streetlight A streetlight that invokes harbor vibes. The life buoy stands out as the main highlight (decoration) One iron ore

One stone

One sea glass fragments Mushroom lamp The mushroom emits a gentle glow, illuminating the surroundings with soft light (decoration) One glowing mushrooms

One sturdy stick Plain lamp Powering this on illuminates the surroundings with warm light (decoration) One lumber

One twine Cute lamp A cute decorative lamp, even when it's turned off. Power it on to make the central heart glow (decoration) One Pokémetal

One lumber

One twine

One glass Garden light A light that's perfect for a garden. Beautifully illuminates flowers, even at night (decoration) One iron ore

One glass Mirror ball Sparkles and twinkles when powered on. Quickly turns the whole area into a party zone (decoration) One gold ingot

One crystal fragment Shell lamp It looks like a simple seashell at first glance, but hang it up and power it on, and it emits a gentle light (decoration) One seashell

One sea glass fragments Gaming light Emits rainbow light when mounted to a wall and powered on (decoration) One Pokémetal

One gold ingot

One glass Resort light A light that resembles a ball of tangled string. Its gentle glow creates a fancy atmosphere (decoration) One iron ore

One vine rope

One sea glass fragments Pop art lamp The bright bulb bounces off a shiny lampshade. Looking at it seems to improve your mood (decoration) One Pokémetal

One twine Spotlight When powered on, this light shines brightly on whatever is in front of it (decoration) One sea glass fragments

One iron ore Music mat (Mi) A strange mat that makes different sounds when you step on it depending on the direction it's facing (toy) One Pokémetal

One glowing stone Music mat (Ti) A strange mat that makes different sounds when you step on it depending on the direction it's facing (toy) One Pokémetal

One glowing stone

Pokopia building recipes

There are a variety of building recipes in Pokopia that allow you to craft different building materials, including doors, roofs, fences, ladders, and windows. These are super handy if you want to build your own Pokopia house or renovate any existing buildings you stumble across.

Here are all of the Pokopia building material recipes we've found so far:

Crafting recipe Description Materials Wooden steps x5 If you build steps, it'll be easier for Pokémon to walk on sloping roads (road) Two lumber Stone steps x5 Steps made of stacked stones. Place several of these for a stately atmosphere (road) Two stones Concrete steps x5 A sturdy set of steps made of concrete. Try placing them on paths or in buildings (road) Two concrete Brick steps x5 Modern steps made of brick. Place lots of these to create a stylish town (road) Two bricks Iron steps x5 Steps that wouldn't look out of place in a factory. They're a bit bumpy, which helps prevent slipping (road) Two iron ingots Wooden ladder x5 Linking these vertically makes climbing even the highest of walls a breeze Two lumber Iron ladder x5 Great for reaching high places. Connect them vertically, then climb straight up Two iron ingots Rope x5 A length of thick, sturdy rope. Tie a few together and climb it to reach high places Two vine ropes Rustic door A door reinforced by large crossbeams. It's perfect for huts or ships Two lumber Modern door A simple yet sturdy door that would make the perfect entrance to a house One glass

One iron ingot Large wooden door A wooden door with a knob that makes it easy to open and close, even for Pokémon Two lumber Automatic doors You can't open or close these as is, but they function automatically when hooked up to electricity One glass

One iron ingot Wooden gate This would make a great building entrance - and also work as part of a wooden fence Two lumber Swinging doors Cafe-style double doors. Place them at an entryway and watch Pokémon come and go Two lumber Iron gate Fancy double doors with a whirling pattern. It would pair nicely with some metal fencing Two iron ingots Hatch window x5 A window with a heavy hatch that you can open and close. It's perfect for houses Two lumber Undergound hatch x5 A window with a heavy hatch that opens and closes. Place it on the ground to make an underground door Two lumber Glass window x10 A simple window that fits in any space. Arrange multiple vertically or horizontally - your call! Two glass

Two lumber Window pane x10 A framed glass pane. It makes a great window or partition Two glass

Two iron ingot Sash window A long, vertical window with a cute cross trim. Try opening up the bottom half One Pokémetal

One glass Sloped tiled roof x10 You can arrange these vertically or horizontally to make a roof Two squishy clay Tiled hipped roof x10 Try using this when you make a roof! It looks like it would fit perfectly along the edges Two squishy clay Tiled roof valley x10 When you're planning out the shape of your roof, putting in some valleys adds a really nice touch Two squishy clay Flat tiled roof x10 If you make your roof a little flatter, it'll look nice and stylish Two squishy clay Ten tiled roof decoration x10 Try putting this on a roof! It looks great when you install one or a whole bunch Two squishy clay

Pokopia block recipes

Blocks are the base of everything in Pokopia, from fields and caves to buildings and houses. Luckily, there are a heap of different block recipes that you can unlock, allowing much more room for customization and creative freedom when constructing and terraforming.

When crafting blocks in the game, you must always make them in multiples of ten. The materials listed below are the amount you need to craft a stack of ten blocks.

Here are all of the Pokopia block recipes we've found so far:

Crafting recipe Description Materials Wooden wall Line up a bunch of these to build a wall. They give off a faint but pleasant woodsy aroma Two lumber Painted wall While the planks of this wall have been painted over, a closer inspection reveals they're a little dirty Two lumber Plaster wall Gather some shells, crush them up, and compact them to make the perfect wall of gritty plaster One seashell Cloth wall Simple cloth walls. Try them out on interior spaces Two twine Starry-sky wall These stars shine even in the dark. Stack them up to create a night sky filled with stars One stone

Ten glowing stones Cobblestone wall A tightly packed mass of stones of various sizes. Perfect for stacking as well as making walls Two stones Brick wall These really stand out when stacked up. Use them to make eye-catching buildings Two bricks Stone brick wall Stone bricks that exude calmness. They're perfect for making buildings, flower beds, and such Two bricks Aged-stone wall It's chipped in places and the colors have faded, revealing a glimpse of its long history Two stones Patterned aged-stone wall It's got some cracks running through it, but the triangular pattern remains as it was long ago Two stones Concrete wall Doesn't this sorta remind you of Conkeldurr's concrete pillars? Two concrete Striped wall A sharp, stylish wall. Made of sturdy copper, it's perfect for a warehouse Two copper ingots Bronze wall A metal wall with a reddish-brown shine to it. It looks like a big piece of chocolate when stacked up Two copper ingots Warning wall Warns of danger with its yellow and black stripes. Maybe you could use it to mark areas off-limits One concrete

One iron ingot Wooden pillar (upper) It's as sturdy as the trunk of a huge tree! You can't help but want to cling to it Two lumber Wooden pillar (middle) It's as sturdy as the trunk of a huge tree! You can't help but want to cling to it Two lumber Wooden pillar (lower) It's as sturdy as the trunk of a huge tree! You can't help but want to cling to it Two lumber Stylish brick wall (upper) Arrange these to create a fancy wall. Try pairing them with other brick accent pieces Two bricks Stylish brick wall (midde) Arrange these to create a fancy wall. Try pairing them with other brick accent pieces Two bricks Stylish brick wall (lower) Arrange these to create a fancy wall. Try pairing them with other brick accent pieces Two bricks Wooden flooring Flooring composed of hard, tightly aligned wooden plants. It can support a heavy Pokémon. Probably. (Road) Two lumber Diagonal wood flooring Place these down to use them as flooring. Their simple design goes with pretty much anything (road) Two lumber Crisscross Place these side by side to form a stylish, alternating pattern that's perfect for a cafe floor. How chic! (Road) Two lumber Hardwood flooring Flooring made from arranged pieces of sanded lumber (road) Two lumber Woven carpeting Carpeting that you can find in offices. Place them next to each other to form a checkerboard pattern (road) Two twine Soft carpeting Fluffy carpeting that feels as soft as a cloud. Place a bunch together for a really nice look (road) Two twine Puffy-tree pillar These may look like a big tree when stacked up… But they're actually cushions stuffed with leaves (road) One leaf

One twine Grass flooring This looks like real grass, but it's actually made of cushions (road) One leaf

One twine Marble Lay down some of this beautifully patterned marble and enjoy a taste of the rich life (road) Four limestone Stone flooring Place these to create an entryway. Most folks won't notice if it gets a little dirty (road) Two stones Lined-stone flooring Provides a lovely accent when paired with stone flooring (road) Two stones Aged-stone flooring Stone flooring found in ancient ruins. There's something mysterious about its triangular pattern (road) Two stones Simple square tiling These smooth, water-repellent tiles would make a great bathroom wall Two stone Stylish tiling Glossy ceramic tiles that could be used for walls or flooring (road) Two squishy clay Neon flooring Line these up to make a brightly lit floor. You'll feel like you've wandered into a neon universe (road) One sea glass fragments

Iron ore Arched tiling Each one alone is just an ordinary brick. But placed together, they make a beautiful, arching pattern (road) Two stones Stone tiling Even rough, ordinary stones can be polished to make shiny tiles (road) Two stones Square tiling Tiles often in seaside towns. They have a distinctive, slightly rough texture (road) Two stones Mosaic tiling Colorfully patterned tile flooring. Set up a few blocks to create a metropolitan atmosphere (road) Two stones Brick flooring Vivid bricks that remind you of sunny days. Walking along these makes you feel quite cheerful (road) Two bricks Asphalt road Pave the way for Pokémon to have nice roads that are easy to walk on (road) Two concrete Hay pile Bales of straw that you can arrange to make walls or flooring Two leaves Levee Place these wherever you want to stop the flow of water. Sturdy enough to hold back rivers and oceans Two stones Scrap cube A block of condensed cloth and scrap metal. It looks like it was made by a Pokémon skilled at crafting! One nonburnable garbage

One iron ore

One copper ore Vertical-stripe print Vertical stripes like those on Flaffy's tail. This simple pattern looks like it'd fit in a variety of places Two twine Argyle print A diamond-shaped checkered pattern. It has a warm, welcoming atmosphere Two twine Swirl print Straight lines that bend and contort into spirals. Staring at this will make your eyes spiral too! Two twine

Other Pokopia crafting recipes

On top of all of the recipes listed above, you can also unlock special recipes for special items like party poppers, paint balloons, and character rugs.

Here are all of the other Pokopia crafting recipes we've found so far:

Crafting recipe Description Materials Party popper Celebrate with a loud pop and some confetti! But be careful, as you can only use each one once One paper

One vine rope Star piece Apparently, if you give this to a Pokémon visiting from far away, they'll give you a gift in return 99 stardust Paint balloon (white) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two white paint Paint balloon (red) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two red paint Paint balloon (yellow) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two yellow paint Paint balloon (green) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two green paint Paint balloon (rose) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One red paint

One pink paint Paint balloon (pink) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two pink paint Paint balloon (orange) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One red paint

One yellow paint Paint balloon (purple) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One pink paint

One blue paint Paint balloon (brown) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One red paint

One green paint Paint balloon (beige) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One white paint

One black paint Paint balloon (black) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two black paint Paint balloon (lime) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One green paint

One yellow paint Paint balloon (plum) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One red paint

One blue paint Paint balloon (navy) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One blue paint

One black paint Paint balloon (blue) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two blue paint Paint balloon (cyan) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! Two cyan paint Paint balloon (gray) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One blue paint

One white paint Paint balloon (aquamarine) A colorful balloon filled with paint. You can use it to paint items or buildings! One green paint

One cyan paint Firework (white) x5 Load this into a cannon, light the fuse, and watch it go flying with a huge boom One Pokémetal

One sturdy stick

One glowing stone

One white paint Firework (red) x5 Load this into a cannon, light the fuse, and watch it go flying with a huge boom One Pokémetal

One sturdy stick

One glowing stone

One red paint Firework (green) x5 Load this into a cannon, light the fuse, and watch it go flying with a huge boom One Pokémetal

One sturdy stick

One glowing stone

One green paint Firework (yellow) x5 Load this into a cannon, light the fuse, and watch it go flying with a huge boom One Pokémetal

One sturdy stick

One glowing stone

One yellow paint Firework (blue) x5 Load this into a cannon, light the fuse, and watch it go flying with a huge boom One Pokémetal

One sturdy stick

One glowing stone

One blue paint Ditto rug Ditto looks totally adorable with its broad smile. Sitting on this fluffy rug feels so great Three twine Oblong rug A rug with a simple design. Try putting it under an important item Three twine

Three fluff Poké Ball mat A mat in the shape of a Poké Ball. It looks stylish even with decor on top of it One twine

One fluff Ninja poster A poster overflowing with personality. Hang it on a wall to show off your artistic sensibility Five paper

What is Pokopia crafting?

Crafting in Pokopia is a system where you can combine different materials to make a specific item. In order to craft, you first need to unlock the recipe and gather the materials. Luckily, while you start off with a pretty limited selection of craftable items, materials are abundant in Pokopia, and you constantly unlock new crafting recipes as you progress through the game.

How do I craft in Pokopia?

In order to craft in Pokopia, you need to use a workbench. You can find workbenches scattered around the different islands you visit throughout the game, with the first one being quite close to the starting area, right at the beginning of the game. You can also craft more workbenches if you need them.

At a workbench, you can use materials to craft items from recipes you've learned. You can use any materials you have in your backpack, or place a storage box next to a workbench to use materials directly from the box.

If you don't have the materials you need to craft a recipe either in your backpack or a connected storage box, that item will be greyed out - but you can still hover over it to see what materials you need.

By default, interacting with the workbench brings up all of your recipes sorted by type. However, you can also sort those recipes by usage, alphabetical order, or the order you learned them in. Alternatively, you can use the L and R buttons to show recipes under different categories, such as furniture, utilities, buildings, and any recipes you've favorited.

How do I unlock Pokopia crafting recipes?

When you start Pokopia, you have several basic recipes unlocked by default. However, there are hundreds of other recipes that you can unlock throughout the game. Here are the main ways to unlock Pokopia crafting recipes:

Pokémon Center PC shop - each island has a Pokopia Pokémon Center with a PC outside that you can interact with to access the shop. Here, you can purchase items and crafting recipes using the life coins you earn from completing challenges. As you increase an island's environment level, you unlock more shop items and recipes. The shop also features a few limited items that change every day, which sometimes includes special crafting recipes

- each island has a Pokopia Pokémon Center with a PC outside that you can interact with to access the shop. Here, you can purchase items and crafting recipes using the life coins you earn from completing challenges. As you increase an island's environment level, you unlock more shop items and recipes. The shop also features a few limited items that change every day, which sometimes includes special crafting recipes Collecting Poké Balls - when exploring, picking up red or gold glowing Poké Balls can reward you with crafting recipes or materials

- when exploring, picking up red or gold glowing Poké Balls can reward you with crafting recipes or materials Investigating rippling water - sometimes, you may see ripples and sparkles on the surface of a body of water. If you investigate these ripples, you can get a variety of items, including crafting recipes

- sometimes, you may see ripples and sparkles on the surface of a body of water. If you investigate these ripples, you can get a variety of items, including crafting recipes Collecting materials and items - when you pick up certain materials or items for the first time, inspiration strikes, and Ditto thinks up a new recipe on the spot

- when you pick up certain materials or items for the first time, inspiration strikes, and Ditto thinks up a new recipe on the spot Completing quests - some quests and requests require you to craft certain items. These quests usually involve talking to a specific Pokémon to learn a new recipe

- some quests and requests require you to craft certain items. These quests usually involve talking to a specific Pokémon to learn a new recipe Meeting new Pokémon - you unlock new recipes as a reward for meeting and befriending a certain number of new Pokémon

How do I get Pokopia crafting materials?

The main way to get Pokopia crafting materials is through gathering everything you see. You can find basic materials, like stones, sturdy sticks, leaves, and small logs just about anywhere, but some materials are unique to specific islands - so, if you've not found a specific material yet, you may need to progress further through the main story and explore a different location to find it.

There are certain materials that you can get through specific Pokémon. Pokémon with the litter specialty will drop useful materials near their homes, such as fluff or twine, while other Pokémon with abilities like recycle, burn, crush, or chop can transform or process materials into something else, such as turning small logs into Pokopia lumber. Generally, these Pokémon will be eager to tell you about what they can do, so be sure to keep an eye out for any speech bubbles!

Finally, if you're short on materials at any point, you can use a doll to get Drifloon to take you to a Dream Island. Dream Islands are mysterious places where you can gather all sorts of materials, including some that you can't find anywhere else.