There's one website with a Pokémon Pokopia discount, and here's how to get it

Between intense battles that see your beloved Pokémon faint after receiving the blast with the power of a nuclear bomb, and eventually making your way up the trainer ladder, becoming the champion of each region, there's a lot of world that's not really covered in mainline games.

Are Pokémon just hanging out, waiting to jump out at you and eventually get caught in a (probably uncomfortable) Poké Ball? Well, Pokémon Pokopia suggests that's not the case, and this cozy life-sim-style game is the perfect spinoff for the world of Pokémon - one that you can grab at a discount at this one website.

Pokémon Pokopia, despite having a poor name (sorry TPC), has already become an instant classic, joining the list of best Switch games on Nintendo's newest handheld. Let's be honest, even if it wasn't good, it's Pokémon, so it will sell like Dachsbuns - excuse me, while I buy another three copies. However, I'm genuinely happy that it's actually good, and it feels great to see a Pokémon spinoff like the good ol' days making waves. Excuse the Gen 10-related pun.

While us veteran trainers are waiting for the eventual return of Pokémon Ranger, Pokopia's blend of the familiar 'mon, a sprinkling of Minecraft, and the cozy vibes of Animal Crossing makes it a welcome adventure into the franchise. As a Ditto-turned-human, you'll meet up with fan favorites, learning moves in order to grow your little slice of the world and, well, just enjoy the vibes.

However, I can understand why many of you are likely waiting. Pokopia's premise is distinct from the typical Pokémon experience, and I know many of my other 'mon-loving friends are waiting for a discount. Fortunately, you don't have to wait long - those with a Humble Choice subscription can not only get eight free games with their subscription, but also a cheeky discount on Pokopia.

Whoa. Don't click that 'back' button. I see you eying it up. If you, like me, are a PC gamer, or have a Steam Deck, or have PC gamer friends, Humble Choice is brilliant. You get a bunch of great games (many of which are cheaper than ever with the service), and you get discounts on a wide range of games, including those pesky Switch exclusives that don't drop in value often. Case in point: Pokopia.

Humble Choice costs $14.99 / £11.49 per month, but you can cancel at any time to avoid recurring charges. Once you get your free PC games, you can then buy Pokopia at Humble Bundle, knocking it down to $62.99 - a $7 discount off the typical price. If you are looking for a cheaper way to get Pokopia, but also score some PC games at the same time, well, this is a great option.

Of course, it's not as good as just getting a basic deal, but if you're enjoying the best of both gaming worlds like me, this is a great offer. Now, if you don't mind me, I've got to go back to enjoying Pokopia - and I'll stop playing once my eyes sting.