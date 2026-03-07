Pokopia Dream Island guide

Learn everything you need to know about unlocking, visiting, and looting Pokopia’s Dream Islands with our handy guide.

Pokopia Dream Island: Art of Drifloon carrying Ditto outlined in white, with a substitute doll and a Clefairy doll and two star pieces around them, on a blurred game screenshot of a flower field
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon Pokémon Pokopia 
Google Preferred Source Button

Just in case you thought the world couldn't get any bigger, Pokopia's Dream Islands add an extra layer of exploration to Pokémon's cozy game spin-off. They can be a little confusing, so below we explain exactly what they are, how to get to them, and why they're a great resource for all diligent Dittos.

If you haven't already, make sure to check out our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide to grab yourself some extra cute furniture for your habitats. We've also got a Pokopia events guide that lays out all the extra fun happenings coming to the game.

Here's everything in our Pokopia Dream Island guide:

What is a Pokopia Dream Island?

Pokopia Dream Islands are uninhabited islands separate from your main world that you can visit once a day. As well as featuring biomes and materials that you can find around the Withered Wasteland and other areas, Dream Islands are the only place where you can find Stardust, an item that's extremely useful in online play.

Pokopia Dream Island: Daz's Pokopia character speaking to Drifloon and selecting the Dream Island option, with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I visit a Pokopia Dream Island?

There are two main things you need to visit a Dream Island: Drifloon and dolls. You find Drifloon fairly early on in the game, and once you've made a suitable home for it, the floaty friend asks you to find a doll for it. Once you do this, Drifloon offers to take you to a Dream Island using the doll.

All Pokopia dolls and their Dream Islands

Different Pokopia dolls unlock different Dream Islands, so if you're running low on a particular resource, it's good to know which doll to use ahead of time. Below are all of the dolls in the game and their associated Dream Islands.

Pokopia doll Dream Island name Focus resources
Arcanine Doll Volcanic Dream Island
  • Glowing stone
  • Gold ore
  • Iron ore
Clefairy Doll Rock Peak Dream Island
  • Cave mushrooms
  • Copper ore
  • Limestone
Ditto Doll Random Depends on the Dream Island
Dragonite Doll Sky Dream Island
  • Crystal fragments
  • Pokémetal ore
  • Wastepaper
Eevee Doll Wasteland Dream Island
  • Glowing mushrooms
  • Leppa berries
  • Vine rope
Pikachu Doll Ocean Dream Island
  • Seaglass fragments
  • Seashells
  • Twine
Substitute Doll Random Depends on the Dream Island

Pokopia Dream Island: Daz's Ditto character taking a selfie with an Arcanine doll, a Clefairy doll, and a Pikachu doll, with a PT logo in the top right corner

Why should I visit Pokopia Dream Islands?

Aside from collecting the focus resources and Stardust, there are tons of reasons to visit Dream Islands. While you won't find any wild Pokémon wandering around, you will find traces of Pokopia habitats that you haven't discovered yet, making it easier to expand your Pokédex back home.

You can often find randomized structures on the Dream Islands, too, which present great opportunities to loot furniture and find CDs, as well as lore snippets for your human records collection. One of the coolest things to look out for on Dream Islands, though, is the chance to encounter one of several legendary Pokémon, such as Entei, Suicune, and Mewtwo.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.