Just in case you thought the world couldn't get any bigger, Pokopia's Dream Islands add an extra layer of exploration to Pokémon's cozy game spin-off. They can be a little confusing, so below we explain exactly what they are, how to get to them, and why they're a great resource for all diligent Dittos.

Here's everything in our Pokopia Dream Island guide:

What is a Pokopia Dream Island?

Pokopia Dream Islands are uninhabited islands separate from your main world that you can visit once a day. As well as featuring biomes and materials that you can find around the Withered Wasteland and other areas, Dream Islands are the only place where you can find Stardust, an item that's extremely useful in online play.

How do I visit a Pokopia Dream Island?

There are two main things you need to visit a Dream Island: Drifloon and dolls. You find Drifloon fairly early on in the game, and once you've made a suitable home for it, the floaty friend asks you to find a doll for it. Once you do this, Drifloon offers to take you to a Dream Island using the doll.

All Pokopia dolls and their Dream Islands

Different Pokopia dolls unlock different Dream Islands, so if you're running low on a particular resource, it's good to know which doll to use ahead of time. Below are all of the dolls in the game and their associated Dream Islands.

Pokopia doll Dream Island name Focus resources Arcanine Doll Volcanic Dream Island Glowing stone

Gold ore

Iron ore Clefairy Doll Rock Peak Dream Island Cave mushrooms

Copper ore

Limestone Ditto Doll Random Depends on the Dream Island Dragonite Doll Sky Dream Island Crystal fragments

Pokémetal ore

Wastepaper Eevee Doll Wasteland Dream Island Glowing mushrooms

Leppa berries

Vine rope Pikachu Doll Ocean Dream Island Seaglass fragments

Seashells

Twine Substitute Doll Random Depends on the Dream Island

Why should I visit Pokopia Dream Islands?

Aside from collecting the focus resources and Stardust, there are tons of reasons to visit Dream Islands. While you won't find any wild Pokémon wandering around, you will find traces of Pokopia habitats that you haven't discovered yet, making it easier to expand your Pokédex back home.

You can often find randomized structures on the Dream Islands, too, which present great opportunities to loot furniture and find CDs, as well as lore snippets for your human records collection. One of the coolest things to look out for on Dream Islands, though, is the chance to encounter one of several legendary Pokémon, such as Entei, Suicune, and Mewtwo.