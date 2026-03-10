Pokopia Eevee and Eeveelutions guide

If you need Pokopia's Eevee and Eeveelutions in your towns to jazz the place up a bit, we've got all the information you need on how to find them and build them some quite specific habitats they'll readily spawn into. There's a lot to do, so get ready.

While aiming to fill your living Pokedex in the game, don't forget to take part in the current Pokopia events, and check for any Pokopia mystery gift codes you can redeem.

Where do I find Eevee in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can't find Eevee in the main areas or 'story' of the game - you need to go to Palette Town. You can access it via the long cycling path, which needs repairing before you can reach it. The game also recommends you don't go there right away, but you can if you want.

Once you make it to Palette Town, interact with the Pokémon Center's PC, and then Eevee will appear. It then asks you for help, and of course, you'll say yes. Eevee actually asks for help finding all its evolutions, so that's handy if you want them all.

How do I find the Pokopia Eeveelutions?

Here's where you can find Pokopia's Eeveelutions, utilizing their preferred habitats, times, and weathers. To get the specific items for each evolution's habitat, you need to complete special challenges on the Palette Town PC.

Completing these challenges, unique to Palette Town, will grant you food items that relate to the eight different Eeveelutions. Then, it's a case of putting them down in the area and waiting for them to appear.

Vaporeon

Pokédex number: 281

281 Habitat: Boundless blue beverage (any seat, any table, and a soda float)

Boundless blue beverage (any seat, any table, and a soda float) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: All times

You can get the soda float by completing the 'Different kinds of flowers in bloom!' challenge, for which you need to have 12 different types of flowers at once.

Jolteon

Pokédex number: 282

282 Habitat: Electrifying potatoes (any seat, any table, and fried potatoes)

Electrifying potatoes (any seat, any table, and fried potatoes) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: All times

To get the fried potatoes, you need to complete the 'Power machines with electricity!' challenge, which needs you to power 50 machines at once.

Flareon

Pokédex number: 283

283 Habitat: Burning-hot spice (any seat, any table, and a pizza)

Burning-hot spice (any seat, any table, and a pizza) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: All times

Getting the pizza requires you to finish the 'Build lots of stuff!' PC challenge. This means you need to build 15 different structures.

Espeon

Pokédex number: 284

284 Habitat: Elegant daytime treats (any seat, any table, and an afternoon tea set)

Elegant daytime treats (any seat, any table, and an afternoon tea set) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: Morning, day, evening

To get the afternoon tea set, complete the 'Get a Pokémon housemate!' special challenge, where you need to have a Pokémon move in with you in Palette Town.

Umbreon

Pokédex number: 285

285 Habitat: Dark-chocolate cookies (any seat, any table, and chocolate cookies)

Dark-chocolate cookies (any seat, any table, and chocolate cookies) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: Night

The chocolate cookies item is locked behind the 'Make roads!' challenge - for this, you need to place 300 road tiles in Palette Town.

Leafeon

Pokédex number: 286

286 Habitat: Leafy greens sandwich (any seat, any table, and sandwiches)

Leafy greens sandwich (any seat, any table, and sandwiches) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: All times

You can get the sandwiches item by completing the 'Grow lots of veggies at once!' challenge, which requires you to have 50 veggies growing at once in Palette Town.

Glaceon

Pokédex number: 287

287 Habitat: Chilly shaved ice (any seat, any table, and shaved ice)

Chilly shaved ice (any seat, any table, and shaved ice) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: All times

To get the shaved ice item, you're going to need to finish the 'Make it easier to get around!' challenge. For this, you need to place five lifts in the area.

Sylveon

Pokédex number: 288

288 Habitat: Lovely ribbon cake (any seat, any table, and a ribbon cake)

Lovely ribbon cake (any seat, any table, and a ribbon cake) Weather: All weather

All weather Time: All times

Sylveon wants a ribbon cake in its habitat, which you get for finishing the 'Find more Pokémon!' challenge. This means you need to find and befriend ten new Pokémon in Palette Town.

You can see more information on each Pokopia habitat in our guide.

Can Eevee evolve in Pokémon Pokopia?

While you can get all of Eevee's further forms, it can't actually evolve in Pokopia. In fact, nothing can - but you can lure pre- and regular evolutions to live on your islands.

What specialties do Eevee and its evolutions have?

Each of the Eevee family tree members has its own speciality, which means it can do something to help your Ditto in the game.

Eevee: Trade - trades items with you at a cash register, like in the Pokémon Center

Trade - trades items with you at a cash register, like in the Pokémon Center Vaporeon: Water - waters crops when nearby

Water - waters crops when nearby Jolteon: Generate - uses its electricity to power machines

Generate - uses its electricity to power machines Flareon: Burn - sets fire to items like campfires, and smelts ores using a furnace

Burn - sets fire to items like campfires, and smelts ores using a furnace Espeon: Gather - finds materials on the ground and places them in a Community Box

Gather - finds materials on the ground and places them in a Community Box Umbreon: Search - use the Dowsing Machine and have Umbreon follow you, then it can look for items

Search - use the Dowsing Machine and have Umbreon follow you, then it can look for items Leafeon: Grow - makes crops and flowers grow faster when nearby

Grow - makes crops and flowers grow faster when nearby Glaceon: Trade - trades items with you at a cash register, like in the Pokémon Center

Trade - trades items with you at a cash register, like in the Pokémon Center Sylveon: Hype - dances when it hears music nearby

There you have it - how to get Eevee and the Eeveelutions in Pokopia, even if it might take a while.