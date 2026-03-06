How to raise your Pokopia environment level

You simply must raise your Pokopia environment level. Why? Because it makes Pokémon happier, and who doesn't want happy little critters running around? The environment level essentially shows how good each area is in Pokopia. The higher it is, the better - it's not that hard to get it going, thankfully.

To get some fun items to help you out, make sure to see what Pokopia events are going on and any Pokopia mystery gift codes that are active - every friend and furniture is key.

How do I raise my Pokopia environment level?

As you discover new areas, you'll notice that they're a bit… drab. Dried out. Crusty. No good for Pokémon to thrive in. Thankfully, you can lend a hand and restore the areas, which in turn raises the environment level. Below, we list some tips to help you raise your level:

Use Water Gun and Leafage

First things first, you should get the area to a livable state. To do this, we suggest using the tools you get early on to revitalize the area. Water Gun (which you learn from Squirtle) and Leafage (which you learn from Bulbasaur) allow you to moisten dried ground and turn it into a grassy block instead.

You can also water trees to turn them from withered messes into fruit-laden wonders. The more caked-up mud you turn into leafy grass tiles, the better, as it raises your level.

Decorate

It's not just about watering the grass; you have to make use of the furniture at your disposal. Building more habitats to invite more Pokémon comes into play here - the more habitats, the higher the level!

Befriend Pokémon and complete requests

If you spot a new critter in the wild - go and talk to it! You can build a house for it, and it'll hop (or fly, or swim) right on in. Each Pokémon has specific needs to pay attention to.

Similarly, Pokémon will sometimes ask you for items as mini fetch-quests. Filling these will not only improve your environment level, but also their comfort levels. The rewards for these requests can be super handy, by granting you furniture, recipes, or even moves to use.

Pay attention to Pokémon's comfort levels

The best way to raise the environment level is to improve the comfort level of Pokémon in the area. As you invite Pokémon to live with you, they will have requests for you to complete, like adding a specific type of furniture, somewhere to relax, or adjusting temperature, humidity, and light.

What is a comfort level in Pokopia?

Different from the overall environment level (though very much linked) is the comfort level of each specific Pokémon. You can ask each 'mon how their level is, and they'll rate it from 'iffy' to 'great'. Obviously, you want to aim for great, so your Charmander doesn't cry. Essentially, it's a rating of how happy it is with its current habitat and environment.

Each Pokémon has different items and humidity levels it prefers, and factors like how much water, dirt, and plant life are in its habitat. No two are the same, so you need to check each and every Pokémon's likes and dislikes, which you can do in the Pokédex.

You can feed Pokémon, move them to a better habitat more suited to their needs, and talk to them to help improve their level.

How do I check my environment level?

Something to note is how to check your level. You can do this for different locations in the game, and you should keep an eye on it as you work and invite more Pokémon in. You can check it using the PC item at the Pokémon Center - there's an 'Environment Level' tab you can click for information and the current level.

Are there any rewards for improving my environment level?

Making your location a shining, bountiful area should be enough reward on its own, but there's more on top of that. As you improve your environment level, you get new items in the shop and challenges to complete. The challenges themselves will grant you Life Coins, which are the currency you need to purchase items in the shop.

As you raise your level, you gain more room for building habitats and meet new species, too.