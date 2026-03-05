All Pokémon Pokopia events

Welcome to an adorable world, where there are Pokémon Pokopia events to add even more friendly faces to your camp. These limited-time occurrences crop up with exclusive rewards that you can't get otherwise, so we highly recommend you find out the information here to fill your village roster a bit more.

You can also find all the available Pokémon Pokopia mystery gifts in our guide for even more goodies. Or, to look for your next friend, take a look at the entire Pokédex.

Current Pokémon Pokopia events

There are currently no active events in Pokopia. We're waiting for the first to go live on March 9, so check back then.

Upcoming Pokémon Pokopia events

Here are the upcoming events in Pokopia:

More Spores for Hoppip

Duration: March 9, 1 pm (PDT) - March 24, 2026, 12:59 pm (PDT)

This event allows you to meet Hoppip, Jumpluff, and Skiploom, and assist them in finding cotton spores. You can exchange these for items to place in your habitat. These three Pokémon are event-specific, so you won't be able to get them after the event ends.

What are events in Pokémon Pokopia?

Most Pokémon games have events that pop up from time to time, offering raids for you to nab strong critters, or, in this case, cute extra furniture items to decorate with. The first event runs for a few weeks and grants a specific theme of items, so it's likely that future events will be similar, but with a different theme. There's also a chance that events rerun as the game ages.

It's important to note that events are only available in towns that have completed the rebuild of the Pokémon Centre, and do not take place on Cloud Islands.