Can your Pokémon evolve in Pokopia?

If you’re wondering about whether your Pokémon evolve in Pokopia, we clear it up and explain how to fill your ‘Dex.

We all want to know if Pokémon evolve in Pokopia - after all, it is a Pokémon game. But this time, it sure is different. As you get down to creating homes and habitats for our newly found Pidgey, Oddish, Onix, and more, you may wonder if you can find their evolutions.

Perhaps you may even get a new Pokédex entry from a Pokopia mystery gift code, or through a Pokopia event? Check out our guides for more information.

Can Pokémon evolve in Pokopia?

No - for once, the Pokémon themselves cannot evolve in Pokopia. Wild, I know. This doesn't mean that you can't get their pre- or post- evolutions to move in, though.

Can I get evolutions of Pokémon in Pokopia?

You can, thankfully, get a Charmeleon and Charizard, or a Parasect, among many others, to grace your Pokopia habitats. As you play and find more hints for creatures' habitat preferences, you can build them and attract second- and third-stage evolutions such as Ivysaur, Venusaur, Pidgeot, and Gurdurr.

Keep checking the shining spots on the ground for more hints, and you'll eventually find the evolved versions' preferred habitats. For now, I know how to get a Charmeleon, but where is that Charizard at?! After building their ideal habitats, it's a waiting game to see when they appear.

