Nintendo announces a Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass, featuring Mudkip

Grab your diving gear, friends, Pokémon Pokopia is getting an underwater-themed expansion as part of the game's upcoming content updates.

You can download a free software update for Pokopia in August 2026, which lets you dive underwater using an air bubble around Ditto's head. This means we can build and decorate under the sea!

That's not all, though - an Expansion Pass is coming that adds a new biome called Bubble Basin. This is a fully submerged area with mermaid-themed furniture, coral-shaped plants, and plenty of water-type Pokémon.

I had a sneaky feeling that more watery friends would make their way to the game soon, and here it is. You can see the trailer here:

The first wave of the Expansion Pass launches in August 2026, with two other waves (get it, because it's underwater) coming in late 2026 and 2027, respectively. You can get the Pass on the Nintendo eShop.