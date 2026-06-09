Nintendo announces a Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass, featuring Mudkip

We're getting DLC and free updates in Pokémon Pokopia, featuring fishy friends, and underwater adventures.

Pokemon Pokopia DLC announcement with a character underwater
Holly Alice Avatar

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Pokémon Pokopia 
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Grab your diving gear, friends, Pokémon Pokopia is getting an underwater-themed expansion as part of the game's upcoming content updates.

You can download a free software update for Pokopia in August 2026, which lets you dive underwater using an air bubble around Ditto's head. This means we can build and decorate under the sea!

That's not all, though - an Expansion Pass is coming that adds a new biome called Bubble Basin. This is a fully submerged area with mermaid-themed furniture, coral-shaped plants, and plenty of water-type Pokémon.

I had a sneaky feeling that more watery friends would make their way to the game soon, and here it is. You can see the trailer here:

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The first wave of the Expansion Pass launches in August 2026, with two other waves (get it, because it's underwater) coming in late 2026 and 2027, respectively. You can get the Pass on the Nintendo eShop.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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