This is the Pokémon spin-off I didn't know I needed

I love Pokémon and will always look forward to news about a new one coming, but I have to admit, I wasn't expecting to see a spin-off that seems to take elements from Animal Crossing, Minecraft, and Dragon Quest. Yet, that's exactly what I got with Pokémon Pokopia during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct.

In this game, you get to play as Ditto, which transforms itself into a human, going around making Pokémon friends and building homes for them to enjoy. To do so, as you can see in the trailer, you need to make the most out of your friends' abilities. For instance, if you need some grass, it looks like Bulbasaur is the 'mon for the job.

This game looks utterly adorable, and it features some of the best Pokémon out there, including Scyther, Eevee, Charmander, Pikachu, and Squirtle. Naturally, you not only build homes for your friends, but you also get to grow crops and make a proper little life for yourself. It also happens to look incredibly picturesque. We can't wait to find out if it's worth a spot in our guide to the best Pokémon games.

You don't even need to rush about; you can just go off the vibes you feel, maybe walk through the forest, drop by the beach, or just chill among the flowers.

What is the Pokémon Pokopia release date window?

The Pokémon Pokopia release date window falls in 2026, though we know precious little beyond that. Hopefully, we get more details in a future showcase.

In the meantime, there's plenty to look forward to following the recent September 2025 Nintendo Direct, as there are new Mario games, including Mario Tennis Fever and ports of the Super Mario Galaxy games. Plus, we even got a look at the new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer.