All Pokopia habitats and how to make them

If you want to meet lots of new Pokémon and fill out your Pokédex, you need to get to grips with Pokopia habitats. Different Pokémon like different habitats, from the classic tall grass to more complex set-ups involving unique environmental factors, decorations, and lighting.
In this guide, we dive into what exactly a habitat is, how to restore or create them, and more. We've also included a list of all the different habitats we've found so far, so you can get to work making a lovely home for all of your favorite Poképals.
Here's everything in our Pokopia habitats guide:
All Pokopia habitats
There is a wide variety of habitats that you can create or restore throughout the game, with each one appealing to different Pokémon. While we've not discovered them all just yet, we're working hard to uncover them.
Below, we list all of the Pokopia habitats we've found so far, along with the different items and elements you need, and which Pokémon appear in them. Of course, we'll be sure to update this guide as we discover more habitats, too.
|Habitat
|Required items
|Pokémon
|Tall grass
|
|
|Tree-shaded tall grass
|
|
|Boulder-shaded tall grass
|
|
|Hydrated tall grass
|
|
|Seaside tall grass
|
|
|Elevated tall grass
|
|
|Illuminated tall grass
|
|
|Pretty flower bed
|
|
|Tree-shaded flowers
|
|
|Hydrated flower bed
|
|
|Field of flowers
|
|
|Elevated flower bed
|
|
|Grave with flowers
|
|
|Flower garden
|
|
|Fresh veggie field
|
|
|Riding warm updrafts
|
|
|Campsite
|
|
|Training waterfall
|
|
|Tantalizing dining set
|
|
|Picnic set
|
|
|Flowery table
|
|
|Bench with greenery
|
|
|Illuminated bench
|
|
|Hitmonchan
|
|
|Urgent care
|
|
|Gym first aid kit
|
|
|Road sign
|
|
|Large luggage carrier
|
|
|Gently lit bed
|
|
|Creepy grave offering
|
|
|Chansey resting area
|
|
|Floating in the shade
|
|
|Smooth tall grass
|
|
|Berry-feast campsite
|
|
|Rain dance site
|
|
|Sunny day site
|
|
|Garden terrace
|
|
|Tree-shaded snoozing Snorlax
|
|
What are Pokopia habitats?
Pokopia habitats are specific combinations of grass, trees, rocks, furniture, and other items placed near each other to attract Pokémon. When you create or restore a habitat, a Pokémon you haven't yet registered in your Pokopia Pokédex may appear there. When a Pokémon starts living in a habitat, it becomes their home. After this, no new Pokémon will appear in that habitat unless you invite the current occupant to move elsewhere.
How do I make Pokopia habitats?
You can make Pokopia habitats by placing the required items near each other in a specific combination. Most of the time, you don't need to place them in the exact positions noted in the Habitat Dex, but you do need to place the specified amount of each item within a certain range. Additionally, placing the same combination of items in a different location - such as near water or in a high place - can create a different habitat altogether.
Some habitats are quite simple, requiring elements like long grass that you can create using your Leafage ability, trees and boulders that you can find spotted around the place, or bodies of water. A lot of habitats also require various furniture and decorative items that you can either find, purchase, or create using one of the many Pokopia crafting recipes. You may also sometimes find the base of an old habitat, which you can restore or transform by adding additional elements.
How do I find new habitats?
The main way to find new habitats is by investigating Pokémon traces. Pokémon traces occasionally show up around your islands, noted by a few sparkles with a rainbow aura around them. Investigating these sparkling areas allows you to discover traces of a Pokémon that used to live nearby, providing you with information about that Pokémon's habitat and preferred environment. You can then check all of this information by pressing the + button to open the menu, then looking at your Pokédex and Habitat Dex.
When looking at your Habitat Dex, habitats that you've already created or restored appear in full color, while ones you've recorded but haven't created yet are greyed out. Each habitat has a Pokéball next to it, too. If the Pokéball is green, it means you've registered all Pokémon from that habitat in your Pokédex. If the Pokéball is grey, it means there are other Pokémon who may appear at that habitat that you haven't found yet.