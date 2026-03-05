All Pokopia habitats and how to make them

Discover all the different Pokémon Pokopia habitats we've found so far, including how to make them, what items and furnishings you need, what Pokémon live there, and more.

Pokopia habitats - Pidgey smiling as it looks at its flowery habitat
Tilly Lawton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon Pokémon Pokopia 
Google Preferred Source Button

If you want to meet lots of new Pokémon and fill out your Pokédex, you need to get to grips with Pokopia habitats. Different Pokémon like different habitats, from the classic tall grass to more complex set-ups involving unique environmental factors, decorations, and lighting.

In this guide, we dive into what exactly a habitat is, how to restore or create them, and more. We've also included a list of all the different habitats we've found so far, so you can get to work making a lovely home for all of your favorite Poképals.

Here's everything in our Pokopia habitats guide:

    All Pokopia habitats

    There is a wide variety of habitats that you can create or restore throughout the game, with each one appealing to different Pokémon. While we've not discovered them all just yet, we're working hard to uncover them.

    Below, we list all of the Pokopia habitats we've found so far, along with the different items and elements you need, and which Pokémon appear in them. Of course, we'll be sure to update this guide as we discover more habitats, too.

    Habitat Required items Pokémon
    Tall grass
    • Four tall grass
    • Bulbasaur (★)
    • Squirtle (★)
    • Geodude (★)
    • Charmander (★)
    • Oddish (★)
    • Charizard (★★★)
    Tree-shaded tall grass
    • One large tree (any)
    • Four tall grass
    • Scyther (★)
    • Scizor (★)
    • Bellsprout (★)
    • Pinsir (★★)
    • Heracross (★★)
    • TBC (★)
    Boulder-shaded tall grass
    • One large boulder
    • Four tall grass
    • Timburr (★)
    • Machop (★)
    • Gurdurr (★★)
    Hydrated tall grass
    • Four tall grass
    • Two water
    • Squirtle (★)
    • Sliggoo (★)
    • Wartortle (★★)
    • Blastoise (★★★)
    • TBC (★)
    Seaside tall grass
    • Four tall grass
    • Two ocean water
    • Slowpoke (★)
    • Blowbro (★★★)
    • Slowking (★★★)
    Elevated tall grass
    • Four tall grass
    • High-up location
    • Pidgey (★)
    • Hoothoot (★)
    • Pidgeotto (★★)
    • Noctowl (★★)
    Illuminated tall grass
    • Four tall grass (any)
    • One lighting (any)
    • Venonat (★)
    • Venomoth (★★)
    Pretty flower bed
    • Four wildflowers
    • Pidgey (★)
    • Combee (★)
    • Eevee (★)
    • Hoothoot (★)
    • TBC (★)
    • TBC (★★)
    Tree-shaded flowers
    • One berry tree (any)
    • Four wildflowers
    • Goomy (★)
    • Cacturne (★★)
    • TBC (★★)
    Hydrated flower bed
    • Four wildflowers
    • Two water
    • Volbeat (★★)
    • Illumise (★★)
    Field of flowers
    • Eight wildflowers
    • Vespiquen (★)
    • Ivysaur (★★)
    • TBC (★★★)
    Elevated flower bed
    • Four wildflowers
    • High-up location
    • Paras (★)
    • Parasect (★★)
    Grave with flowers
    • Four wildflowers
    • One gravestone
    • Cubone (★)
    • Marowak (★★)
    Flower garden
    • Four hedges (any)
    • Four wildflowers
    • Paras (★)
    • Parasect (★★)
    Fresh veggie field
    • Eight vegetable fields (any)
    • Drilbur (★)
    • Excadrill (★★)
    • TBC (★)
    Riding warm updrafts
    • Three campfires
    • Drifloon (★)
    Campsite
    • One campfire
    • One straw table
    • One straw stool
    • Charmeleon (★★)
    Training waterfall
    • One seat (any)
    • Two water
    • One waterfall
    • Tyrogue (★)
    Tantalizing dining set
    • One seat (any)
    • One table (any)
    • One plated food
    • Gulpin (★)
    Picnic set
    • Two seats (any)
    • One table (any)
    • One picnic basket
    • TBC (★)
    • TBC (★)
    Flowery table
    • One seat (any)
    • One table (any)
    • One small vase
    • Weepinbell (★★)
    • Victreebel (★★★)
    Bench with greenery
    • Two hedges (any)
    • One seat (wide)
    • Bulbasaur (★)
    • Ivysaur (★★)
    Illuminated bench
    • One seat (wide)
    • One lit streetlight (any)
    • Venonat (★)
    • Venomoth (★★)
    Hitmonchan
    • One punching bag
    • One seat (any)
    • Hitmonchan (★)
    Urgent care
    • One seat (any)
    • One table (any)
    • One first aid kit
    • Hitmonlee (★)
    Gym first aid kit
    • One table (any)
    • One punching bag
    • One first aid kit
    • Hitmontop (★)
    Road sign
    • One arrow sign
    • Three wooden paths
    • Shellos (★★)
    • Shellos (★★)
    Large luggage carrier
    • One cart
    • Two wooden crates
    • Gurdurr (★)
    • TBC (★)
    • TBC (★★)
    Gently lit bed
    • One bed (any)
    • One table (any)
    • One lit slender candle
    • Hoothoot (★)
    • Noctowl (★)
    Creepy grave offering
    • Two lit eerie candles
    • One gravestone
    • One plated food
    • Litwick (★)
    • Lampent (★)
    • Chandelure (★★)
    Chansey resting area
    • Six hedges (any)
    • One Chansey plant
    • One seat (wide)
    • Vileplume (★★)
    • Bellossom (★★)
    Floating in the shade
    • One inflatable boat
    • One beach parasol
    • Two water
    • TBC (★★)
    Smooth tall grass
    • Four dry tall grass
    • One smooth rock
    • Onix (★)
    Berry-feast campsite
    • Two castform weather charms (flipped to sun)
    • One bonfire
    • One berry basket
    • High-up location
    • TBC (★★)
    Rain dance site
    • Two castform weather charms (flipped to rain)
    • One plated food
    • Goomy (★)
    Sunny day site
    • Two castform weather charms (flipped to sun)
    • One plated food
    • Cacnea (★)
    Garden terrace
    • Four wildflowers
    • One garden chair
    • One lit garden light
    • One garden table
    • Venusaur (★★)
    Tree-shaded snoozing Snorlax
    • One large tree (any)
    • One naptime bed
    • Snorlax (★★)
    • TBC (★)

    Ditto creating a boulder-shaded grass Pokopia habitat

    What are Pokopia habitats?

    Pokopia habitats are specific combinations of grass, trees, rocks, furniture, and other items placed near each other to attract Pokémon. When you create or restore a habitat, a Pokémon you haven't yet registered in your Pokopia Pokédex may appear there. When a Pokémon starts living in a habitat, it becomes their home. After this, no new Pokémon will appear in that habitat unless you invite the current occupant to move elsewhere.

    How do I make Pokopia habitats?

    You can make Pokopia habitats by placing the required items near each other in a specific combination. Most of the time, you don't need to place them in the exact positions noted in the Habitat Dex, but you do need to place the specified amount of each item within a certain range. Additionally, placing the same combination of items in a different location - such as near water or in a high place - can create a different habitat altogether.

    Some habitats are quite simple, requiring elements like long grass that you can create using your Leafage ability, trees and boulders that you can find spotted around the place, or bodies of water. A lot of habitats also require various furniture and decorative items that you can either find, purchase, or create using one of the many Pokopia crafting recipes. You may also sometimes find the base of an old habitat, which you can restore or transform by adding additional elements.

    The Habitat Dex page for the Gently lit bed Pokopia habitat

    How do I find new habitats?

    The main way to find new habitats is by investigating Pokémon traces. Pokémon traces occasionally show up around your islands, noted by a few sparkles with a rainbow aura around them. Investigating these sparkling areas allows you to discover traces of a Pokémon that used to live nearby, providing you with information about that Pokémon's habitat and preferred environment. You can then check all of this information by pressing the + button to open the menu, then looking at your Pokédex and Habitat Dex.

    When looking at your Habitat Dex, habitats that you've already created or restored appear in full color, while ones you've recorded but haven't created yet are greyed out. Each habitat has a Pokéball next to it, too. If the Pokéball is green, it means you've registered all Pokémon from that habitat in your Pokédex. If the Pokéball is grey, it means there are other Pokémon who may appear at that habitat that you haven't found yet.

    Tilly has a degree in English literature, experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer, and has been playing with retro game consoles far before they were known as 'retro'. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games and horror games, inspecting the latest Xiaomi phones and handheld consoles, or searching for free Monopoly Go dice. She’s also a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.

    As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.