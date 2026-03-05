All Pokopia habitats and how to make them

If you want to meet lots of new Pokémon and fill out your Pokédex, you need to get to grips with Pokopia habitats. Different Pokémon like different habitats, from the classic tall grass to more complex set-ups involving unique environmental factors, decorations, and lighting.

In this guide, we dive into what exactly a habitat is, how to restore or create them, and more. We've also included a list of all the different habitats we've found so far, so you can get to work making a lovely home for all of your favorite Poképals.

Here's everything in our Pokopia habitats guide:

All Pokopia habitats

There is a wide variety of habitats that you can create or restore throughout the game, with each one appealing to different Pokémon. While we've not discovered them all just yet, we're working hard to uncover them.

Below, we list all of the Pokopia habitats we've found so far, along with the different items and elements you need, and which Pokémon appear in them. Of course, we'll be sure to update this guide as we discover more habitats, too.

Habitat Required items Pokémon Tall grass Four tall grass Bulbasaur (★)

Squirtle (★)

Geodude (★)

Charmander (★)

Oddish (★)

Charizard (★★★) Tree-shaded tall grass One large tree (any)

Four tall grass Scyther (★)

Scizor (★)

Bellsprout (★)

Pinsir (★★)

Heracross (★★)

TBC (★) Boulder-shaded tall grass One large boulder

Four tall grass Timburr (★)

Machop (★)

Gurdurr (★★) Hydrated tall grass Four tall grass

Two water Squirtle (★)

Sliggoo (★)

Wartortle (★★)

Blastoise (★★★)

TBC (★) Seaside tall grass Four tall grass

Two ocean water Slowpoke (★)

Blowbro (★★★)

Slowking (★★★) Elevated tall grass Four tall grass

High-up location Pidgey (★)

Hoothoot (★)

Pidgeotto (★★)

Noctowl (★★) Illuminated tall grass Four tall grass (any)

One lighting (any) Venonat (★)

Venomoth (★★) Pretty flower bed Four wildflowers Pidgey (★)

Combee (★)

Eevee (★)

Hoothoot (★)

TBC (★)

TBC (★★) Tree-shaded flowers One berry tree (any)

Four wildflowers Goomy (★)

Cacturne (★★)

TBC (★★) Hydrated flower bed Four wildflowers

Two water Volbeat (★★)

Illumise (★★) Field of flowers Eight wildflowers Vespiquen (★)

Ivysaur (★★)

TBC (★★★) Elevated flower bed Four wildflowers

High-up location Paras (★)

Parasect (★★) Grave with flowers Four wildflowers

One gravestone Cubone (★)

Marowak (★★) Flower garden Four hedges (any)

Four wildflowers Paras (★)

Parasect (★★) Fresh veggie field Eight vegetable fields (any) Drilbur (★)

Excadrill (★★)

TBC (★) Riding warm updrafts Three campfires Drifloon (★) Campsite One campfire

One straw table

One straw stool Charmeleon (★★) Training waterfall One seat (any)

Two water

One waterfall Tyrogue (★) Tantalizing dining set One seat (any)

One table (any)

One plated food Gulpin (★) Picnic set Two seats (any)

One table (any)

One picnic basket TBC (★)

TBC (★) Flowery table One seat (any)

One table (any)

One small vase Weepinbell (★★)

Victreebel (★★★) Bench with greenery Two hedges (any)

One seat (wide) Bulbasaur (★)

Ivysaur (★★) Illuminated bench One seat (wide)

One lit streetlight (any) Venonat (★)

Venomoth (★★) Hitmonchan One punching bag

One seat (any) Hitmonchan (★) Urgent care One seat (any)

One table (any)

One first aid kit Hitmonlee (★) Gym first aid kit One table (any)

One punching bag

One first aid kit Hitmontop (★) Road sign One arrow sign

Three wooden paths Shellos (★★)

Shellos (★★) Large luggage carrier One cart

Two wooden crates Gurdurr (★)

TBC (★)

TBC (★★) Gently lit bed One bed (any)

One table (any)

One lit slender candle Hoothoot (★)

Noctowl (★) Creepy grave offering Two lit eerie candles

One gravestone

One plated food Litwick (★)

Lampent (★)

Chandelure (★★) Chansey resting area Six hedges (any)

One Chansey plant

One seat (wide) Vileplume (★★)

Bellossom (★★) Floating in the shade One inflatable boat

One beach parasol

Two water TBC (★★) Smooth tall grass Four dry tall grass

One smooth rock Onix (★) Berry-feast campsite Two castform weather charms (flipped to sun)

One bonfire

One berry basket

High-up location TBC (★★) Rain dance site Two castform weather charms (flipped to rain)

One plated food Goomy (★) Sunny day site Two castform weather charms (flipped to sun)

One plated food Cacnea (★) Garden terrace Four wildflowers

One garden chair

One lit garden light

One garden table Venusaur (★★) Tree-shaded snoozing Snorlax One large tree (any)

One naptime bed Snorlax (★★)

TBC (★)

What are Pokopia habitats?

Pokopia habitats are specific combinations of grass, trees, rocks, furniture, and other items placed near each other to attract Pokémon. When you create or restore a habitat, a Pokémon you haven't yet registered in your Pokopia Pokédex may appear there. When a Pokémon starts living in a habitat, it becomes their home. After this, no new Pokémon will appear in that habitat unless you invite the current occupant to move elsewhere.

How do I make Pokopia habitats?

You can make Pokopia habitats by placing the required items near each other in a specific combination. Most of the time, you don't need to place them in the exact positions noted in the Habitat Dex, but you do need to place the specified amount of each item within a certain range. Additionally, placing the same combination of items in a different location - such as near water or in a high place - can create a different habitat altogether.

Some habitats are quite simple, requiring elements like long grass that you can create using your Leafage ability, trees and boulders that you can find spotted around the place, or bodies of water. A lot of habitats also require various furniture and decorative items that you can either find, purchase, or create using one of the many Pokopia crafting recipes. You may also sometimes find the base of an old habitat, which you can restore or transform by adding additional elements.

How do I find new habitats?

The main way to find new habitats is by investigating Pokémon traces. Pokémon traces occasionally show up around your islands, noted by a few sparkles with a rainbow aura around them. Investigating these sparkling areas allows you to discover traces of a Pokémon that used to live nearby, providing you with information about that Pokémon's habitat and preferred environment. You can then check all of this information by pressing the + button to open the menu, then looking at your Pokédex and Habitat Dex.

When looking at your Habitat Dex, habitats that you've already created or restored appear in full color, while ones you've recorded but haven't created yet are greyed out. Each habitat has a Pokéball next to it, too. If the Pokéball is green, it means you've registered all Pokémon from that habitat in your Pokédex. If the Pokéball is grey, it means there are other Pokémon who may appear at that habitat that you haven't found yet.