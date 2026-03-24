Pokémon Pokopia's Hoppip event was adorable, but I'm glad it's over so I can get on with remodeling

While I love a leafy-themed Pokémon, the current event starring Hoppip feels a little too long. The first limited-time event in Pokémon Pokopia features the Cottonweed Pokémon, and its two evolutions, available as a limited-time addition to the Pokédex.

On day one of the Pokémon Pokopia event, I got enough spores to get the items I wanted and needed in order to attract Skiploom and Jumpluff. So off I went, made their picnic spots, got them as new neighbors, and made a nice leaf-covered house for them both to dwell in. Then I went back to the Pokémon Center in hopes that I could move ol' Hoppip in too… but no. It's stuck there. It can't leave. It must man the till and stay there 24/7 until the event ends. That's 15 solid days of poor Hoppip being at work with no break, and no home.

While the event is cute, and the furniture on offer is adorable… it stretched on a bit too long. We at Pocket Tactics think so, and a lot of users on Reddit do, too. To the point where age-old memes are being brought back to show the distaste. As user 6MoonSilver says, "I'm starting to see why the Pokémon Centers were destroyed".

My fellow writer Daz has a less salty approach, saying, "Hoppip's habitat is ready and waiting, so I'm glad it's finally free from the Pokémon Center to join Jumpluff and Skiploom." Tilly Lawton says, "Did Hoppip really need to take over every Pokémon Center in every area? Major main character syndrome, if you ask me - just taking over Withered Wastelands would've been enough. (I admit, I'm going to miss the cute garlands decorating the centers, though!)". As for me, "Oh, thank heavens, I can now raise my environment score by housing Hoppip".

I assumed that it would just be at one Pokémon Center, either Withered Wasteland or the first area you choose to attract Hoppip to. But no, it's all of them, constantly. This means that we can't relocate our Pokémon Centers while the event is on, which has gotten in the way of my redevelopment plans, especially in Bleak Beach. For events going forward, we need the ability to move the event Pokémon out for a bit, like ending trading time with characters at cash registers.

Well, now it's over, as today marks March 24 - the last day of the More Spores for Hoppip event. If you're a cheeky little biscuit like me, you time-travelled a couple of days to end it early. I did it for Hoppip's health, okay?