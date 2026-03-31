The official Pokémon Pokopia x IKEA cloud island welcomes you and your Blahaj for some retail fun

Did you know it's IKEA's 20th anniversary in Japan this year? As part of the celebrations, there's a Pokémon Pokopia collab happening, filled with our favorite friends and some freebies.

While the in-person part of the IKEA collaboration is unfortunately only in Japan, there's a chance it'll come to other territories. The recent Sea Life x Animal Crossing collab did go worldwide after a debut in Japan, so there's hope that I can pop to the Croydon IKEA and get some stuff.

If you happen to be in the right region, you can head to an IKEA store and take part in a stamp rally between April 18 and May 10, 2026. You can also buy themed stickers or enter draws to receive keychains, IKEA gift cards, and even more stickers.

There's an official IKEA Cloud Island debuting in Pokopia that we can all visit together and get some new furniture inspiration, too. From April 1 to June 30, 2026, you can visit the island, which features areas created by real IKEA design staff. They're themed after Pikachu and Snorlax, and look very comfortable. Again, if you're near a Japanese store, you can see recreations in real life.

This builds (ha ha) on the fact that people have already made IKEA stores in their games - check out this one by Reddit user stoffiez. With a game so heavily focused on interior design, it just makes sense to make a furniture shop so that Clefairy can get a new cupboard or Smearguru can stock up on shelves.

This is purely wishful thinking, but imagine a Djungelskog or Blahaj doll in Pokopia. They'd go so well next to Arcanine and Eevee. Or, imagine IKEA textiles featuring the likes of Pikachu and Snorlax. Adorable.