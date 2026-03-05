If you're wondering how to jump in Pokopia, don't worry, you're not alone. In fact, you may not even know that you can jump initially. This is because, instead of having it unlocked by default, you actually have to learn it from a specific Pokémon.

Once you've unlocked the Pokopia jump, you can use it to hop around freely - you don't need to transform as you do with other Pokopia moves. And, while it doesn't let you jump particularly high, it's super handy when navigating the world, especially when you're gathering materials for the various Pokopia crafting recipes, building, or decorating.

Here's everything you need to know to get the Pokopia jump ability.

How do I unlock the Pokopia jump?

To unlock Pokopia jump, you need to find Magikarp. Magikarp is in Withered Wastelands (the first island you wake up on), but they're a little tricky to find. To get to them, you first need to unlock Rock Smash, which you get from Hitmonchan shortly after finding the Pokémon Center.

Once you have Rock Smash, head towards the cave where Professor Tangrowth lives. Before going up the stairs, look to the left to find a cave blocked by a wall of brown rocks with a unique texture. Break them using Rock Smash, then walk through the now-open cave to get to a beach area (circled on the map in the image above). Here, you can find Magikarp flopping around in some shallow water near the shore.

Once you locate Magikarp, talk to them and complete their request to make them a home. To do this, you need to create an 'ocean fishing spot' Pokopia habitat. This habitat consists of one fishing rod, one seat, and one square of ocean water. Luckily, you can find a fishing rod at the edge of the shore nearby, so you simply need to place a seat next to it to restore the habitat. Once you've done that, talk to Magikarp again, and they'll teach you how to jump.

How do I jump in Pokopia?

Once you've unlocked the ability, simply press the R button to jump. You can't jump very high or far, but it's a very handy ability as it's much quicker than climbing around, and also allows you to hop over things like fences and furniture without having to move them.