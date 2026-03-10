Pokopia legendary Pokémon guide

Find out which legendary Pokémon appear in Pokopia, and how to meet them and invite them to your towns.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: The key art of the female Ditto trainer outlined in white over some black silhouettes of legendary Pokemon, on a blurred generic Pokopia background
If you've played the game for longer than a few hours, you'll know that there are legendary Pokémon in Pokopia. Sure, some of them show up as part of the game's main story, but what about all the others? Below, we've laid out exactly where and how to find each legendary and mythical Pokémon in Pokopia to make your life a little easier.

Here's everything in our Pokopia legendary Pokémon guide:

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Kyogre floating in the sea near a dock with a PT logo in the top right corner

Kyogre

Kyogre, the gen 3 Pokémon, is the first legendary that you meet in the main story. It appears when you complete the Yawn Up A Storm quest at the end of the dock near where you find Magikarp. Kyogre helps you to make it rain, and then ends up in your Pokédex.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Raikou standing on some metal flooring with a PT logo in the top right corner

Raikou

The electric Pokémon Raikou also shows up as part of the main story, this time when you complete the main questline in Bleak Beach. Encountering Raikou adds it to your Pokédex, but you can also invite the legendary 'mon to your town by re-encountering it on a Pokopia Dream Island. Specifically, you have to use the Pikachu doll if you want to find them.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Entei posted with a drop shadow on a blurred Pokopia background with a PT logo in the top right corner

Entei

Entei doesn't show up in Pokopia's main story. Instead, this legendary beast roams the land, much like it does in the gen 2 Pokémon titles. You'll have to scour Dream Islands to encounter Entei - we're still working out exactly which dolls to use, but Arcanine's volcanic Dream Island is a reliable source.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Artwork of Suicune pasted with a drop shadow on a blurred Pokopia background, with a PT logo in the top right corner

Suicune

Much like Entei, Suicune is also a roaming legendary Pokémon, but it prefers to hang out on Eevee doll Dream Islands. You'll have to visit this island multiple times before Suicune has the chance to spawn, so make sure to speak to Drifloon and get traveling. Suicune spawns in the interconnected caves under the island's main mountains, and if it isn't there, you'll likely find some lore or a useful item instead.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Volcanion yelling atop a scorched platform with a PT logo in the top right corner

Volcanion

The underappreciated mythical Pokémon, Volcanion, finally gets some love in Pokopia! Like Kyogre and Raikou, you encounter Volcanion as part of the main story, so get to work completing the questlines in Rocky Ridges to meet this explosive friend.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: From left to right - Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres pasted with a drop shadow on a blurred Pokopia background with a PT logo in the top right corner

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres

To spawn the legendary birds, you need to build three specific kits, which you can purchase from the Pokopia Pokémon Center. Articuno needs the Freezing Chambers, Moltres needs the Altar of Flame, and Zapdos spawns in the Abandoned Power Plant. These kits require a lot of rare materials and effort, but once you've met all three birds, they can travel with you to any of your towns.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Ho-oh flying overhead in a night sky with a PT logo in the top right corner

Lugia and Ho-Oh

Although you can sometimes spot Lugia and Ho-Oh flying above your towns and dropping Pokopia mysterious feathers, encountering them up close requires a bit more work. To meet Lugia, you first need to gather all three legendary birds. Then, you'll have to craft the Tidal Bell from five Silver Feathers and five pieces of Rare Pokémetal to call the legendary Pokémon to your town.

To meet Ho-Oh, you need to gather all three legendary beasts to receive a similar recipe for the Clear Bell. You need five Rainbow Feathers and five pieces of Rare Pokémetal to craft it, and once you do, you can ring the bell as Ho-Oh flies overhead to trigger a special cutscene.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Mewtwo crouched, with its eyes closed, with a PT logo in the top right corner

Mewtwo

You encounter Mewtwo as part of the main Pokopia story by completing the Celadon Department Store build project. This adds the 'mon to your Pokédex, but to encounter it again, you'll need to visit Ditto Dream Islands.

Pokopia legendary Pokemon: Mew pasted with a drop shadow on a blurred Pokopia background with a PT logo in the top right corner

Mew

You can encounter Mew in Pokopia by completing the Mysterious Slate quest. For this task, you need to take all 28 Mysterious Slate pieces - one for each Unown - to the underground mural in the Withered Wastelands. It's an arduous task, but it's worth it for Mew.

