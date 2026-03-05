If you're wondering how to get Pokopia lumber, we've got you covered. When it comes to gathering, this useful material is in pretty short supply, especially considering how much you need in the early game. Luckily, you can employ the help of your Pokémon pals to make it for you.

As the first of several refined materials you come across, this sturdy wooden substance is an important base for many different Pokopia crafting recipes, and is also very important if you're planning on popping down building kits or constructing your own Pokopia house. So let's take a look at where you can find it.

What is Pokopia lumber?

Pokopia lumber is a refined material made from cut logs. You need it for lots of different crafting recipes and building kits, especially in the early game. You can also use it as fuel to power a furnace later in the game, or give it to a Pokémon as a gift to increase their happiness and comfort level. Pokémon who have 'wooden stuff' listed as one of their favorites particularly enjoy receiving it.

How do I get Pokopia lumber?

The main way to get Pokopia lumber is to give logs to a Pokémon with the Chop specialty, such as Scyther or Pinsir. To do this, you need to talk to the Pokémon while you have some small logs in your backpack. Choose the 'look at this' option, then select the small logs from your backpack, ask them to 'make some lumber', and set your desired quantity (one small log makes five lumber). After that, the Pokémon will then get to work.

It takes real-world time for the Pokémon to create the lumber for you. Once they're done, they'll approach you and try to talk to you next time they're near you. Alternatively, you can approach them while they're still working, and they'll give you all of the lumber they've made so far. And, of course, if you're feeling too impatient and want all that lumber right away, you can always perform a Pokopia time skip.

Other than asking Pokémon to help you, you can gather some lumber when destroying wooden rubble. This includes piles of broken wood or broken wooden walls and floors from old structures, which you can break using the Rock Smash Pokopia ability. However, there's a limited amount of these on each island, so it's not the best source.