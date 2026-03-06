Pokopia Mosslax guide

While you're undoubtedly familiar with nearly all of the Pokémon in Pokopia, there are still a couple of creatures that are new to the franchise, one of which is Pokopia's Mosslax, who we've been lowkey obsessed with since we first got a look at him during teasers for the game. So, let's take a look at where this Snorlax variant is hiding.

As we already mentioned, Mosslax isn't the only new 'mon in the Pokédex, and, funnily enough, they actually tie in together quite nicely with Pokopia's Peakychu, and we'll tell you why soon enough. While you're here, you should also check out our Pokopia mystery gift codes and Pokopia events guides so that you not only get some freebies, but also learn about what's coming to the game.

Here's what you need to know about Pokopia's Mosslax:

Who is Pokopia's Mosslax?

Mosslax is a brand new Pokémon making its debut in Pokopia and, as its name implies, it's a variation of Snorlax, one that's been snoozing so long that things like moss and flowers began to grow all over it. Yeah, this makes the Snorlax we all know and love seem like a very light sleeper. Mosslax is precious if you ask me, looking like they're permanently in a sleeping bag thanks to the moss.

Where is Pokopia's Mosslax?

You can find Mosslax in Black Beach, one of the second-stage areas of the game that you can only access after you boost your Pokopia trainer rank to 'great' - make sure you check out our guide if you want to learn the best ways to boost your ranking.

How do I wake up Pokopia's Mosslax?

By progressing through the main missions in Black Beach, you'll eventually stumble upon Mosslax (though you may also find them by simply exploring the area), after Meowth and Trubbish claim to hear an unusual noise. If you continue to complete the quests, you'll eventually not only wake up Mosslax, but also meet Peakychu. That's a brief rundown, but let's go into more detail.

Bleak Beach is permanently dark when you first get there, and after you use Rock Smash to uncover Mosslax, Professor Tangrowth gives you an important request called 'Brighten Things Up!' Essentially, you need to repeat what you did for Pokopia's Onix, but instead of raising the humidity, you need to lighten up the cave that Mosslax is in.

To brighten up the place, you can install utility poles to connect streetlamps and other machines to electrical generation systems, such as water wheels, furnaces, and windmills. As you progress through the quest, other Pokémon will offer ideas on what you can do, just like when you were trying to get Slowpoke to yawn. One of the 'mon you meet during this is the aforementioned Peakychu, who needs help getting their electrical ability to work (make sure you check out our guide to learn how to do that)

You can see how close you are to waking Mosslax up by the number of flowers blooming on their head. After doing everything you can and raising the island to a certain level of brightness, a special friend pops up to finish the job for you, ultimately waking Mosslax.

What is Pokopia Mosslax's ability?

Mosslax has the eat ability, meaning when you offer them food on a plate, there's a chance that something good will happen after they eat it. For example, after giving them soup with a dry flavor (their favorite), they buff the rate at which Pokémon appear in habitats. If you're not a fan of the Pokopia time skip method, buffs like that are invaluable.