All Pokopia moves and what they do

Discover all of the different Pokémon Pokopia moves, how to get them, and what they do, so you can freely explore and customize in this cute and cozy life sim.

Pokopia moves - Ditto celebrating with multiple icons for different moves around them
Tilly Lawton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon Pokémon Pokopia 
Google Preferred Source Button

In Pokémon Pokopia, moves are your main tools. Rather than using axes, hammers, or watering cans, Ditto can use their transform ability to learn a variety of moves from other Pokémon, adapting them so that they're useful to you as you explore and renovate the various islands.

In this guide, we dive into all the different Pokopia abilities and what they do, as well as which Pokémon you get them from, so you can expand your arsenal and get to work building all those adorable Pokopia habitats to fill out your Pokédex, gathering materials for the various Pokopia crafting recipes, and making a beautiful home for you and your Poképals.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokopia moves:

    All Pokopia moves so far

    We're still working on discovering all the different abilities and moves that Ditto can unlock, but we'll be sure to update this guide when we learn the rest of them.

    Here are all the Pokopia moves that we've found so far:

    Pokopia moves - Ditto using the Water Gun ability

    Water Gun

    Source: Squirtle
    Location: Withered Wastelands

    A move that allows you to spray water across five blocks in a + pattern, revitalizing dried dirt and withered plants such as grass, trees, and flowers. You can eat soup to temporarily power up Water Gun, allowing you to press and hold the ZR button to spray water over a larger area.

    Pokopia moves - Ditto using leafage

    Leafage

    Source: Bulbasaur
    Location: Withered Wastelands

    Leafage allows you to make tall grass grow on certain surfaces like dirt and grass, one square at a time. You can eat salad to power up Leafage, then press and hold ZR to grow up to five tall grass in a + pattern. While powered up, you can also use leafage to grow moss or vines on rocks, walls, and other surfaces, or duckweed on the surface of water.

    Pokopia moves - Ditto using the Cut ability

    Cut

    Source: Scyther
    Location: Withered Wastelands

    You can use Cut to slice through certain materials such as trees, wooden objects, weeds, grass, and plants. Eating bread powers up Cut, allowing you to slice through harder surfaces. When powered up, you can also press and hold ZR to cut things that are further away.

    Pokopia moves - Ditto using the Rock Smash ability

    Rock Smash

    Source: Hitmonchan
    Location: Withered Wastelands

    Rock Smash sees you equip boxing gloves, allowing you to break blocks and other materials with your punches. You can press and hold ZR to continuously use Rock Smash, and move your camera to aim in different directions, redirecting your smash. You can eat a hamburger steak to power up Rock Smash, allowing you to break harder substances than usual.

    Pokopia moves - Ditto using the Rototiller ability

    Rototiller

    Source: Drilbur
    Location: Withered Wastelands

    You can use Rototiller on dirt or grass to till it into a crop field, allowing you to plant vegetable seeds in it. Note that this doesn't work on dry dirt. You can also use Rototiller on plants, flowers, and crops to pick them up without destroying them, allowing you to re-plant them elsewhere, use them in crafting, or gift them to other Pokémon as presents.

    Pokopia moves - Ditto taking the form of a Lapras next to Lapras on the beach

    Surf

    Source: Lapras
    Location: Bleak Beach

    Press the B button while in water to transform into Lapras, allowing you to swim freely without drowning. Your PP slowly decreases while you're using Surf. When your PP runs out, you can keep using Surf until you press B to cancel the transformation, but you won't be able to use the move again until you've restored some PP.

    Pokopia moves - Ditto taking the form of a block of tiles using the camouflage ability

    Camouflage

    Source: Zorua
    Location: Bleak Beach

    You can use Camouflage to transform into an object in front of you. You can then move and jump around freely while transformed. It's great for playing hide and seek with your pals!

    Pokopia moves - Ditto taking the form of Graveller using the Rollout ability

    Rollout

    Source: Graveler
    Location: Rocky Ridges

    You can use Rollout to transform into Graveler and roll around. While transformed, tilt the left joystick to quickly roll in that direction, and either hold down the B button or press the left joystick to roll even faster. While transformed, you can hold down ZR to roll into things and break them. However, note that you can only break the same materials with Rollout that you can with Rock Smash.

    Like Surf, Rollout gradually consumes PP while you're transformed. Once you're out of PP, you can't roll anymore until you eat something.

    Pokopia moves - Ditto taking the form of Dragonite using the Glide ability

    Glide

    Source: Dragonite
    Location: Sparkling Skylands

    Once you've unlocked the Glide ability, you can press the R button while in the air to transform into Dragonite and glide around. However, you can't go any higher than you were when you started gliding. While transformed, you gradually consume PP. You transform back into your usual appearance when you land. Alternatively, you can press R while gliding in the air to transform back into Ditto.

    How do I unlock Pokopia moves?

    You can unlock Pokopia moves by learning them from different Pokémon. Sometimes, in order to get a Pokémon to teach you a move, you have to complete a request for them first. Luckily, most of them are pretty easy to pick up, and the game generally points you in their direction pretty soon after they become available to you.

    How do I use Pokopia moves?

    You can use moves by pressing the ZR button. Using a move reduces your current PP, which you can track by keeping an eye on the bar around your move's icon at the bottom-right of the screen.

    When you've unlocked more than one move, you can switch between them by pressing the left and right direction arrows. However, this doesn't work if you have your Handy Bag set to 'accessible at all times'. Alternatively, you can hold down the L button to open a radial menu with all of your active moves, then use the left joystick to choose between them. This works both with and without your Handy Bag.

    As for other moves, like Glide and Surf, you can activate those by pressing a specific button when you're in the required state. So, for gliding, you press the jump button (R) while in the air, whereas you need to press the B button while in water to activate Surf.

    What is Pokopia PP?

    In Pokopia, PP (short for power points) is essentially your stamina. When you use a move of any kind, your PP decreases, and you'll get tired if you try to use another move when it's fully depleted. You can restore PP by eating food, such as berries, vegetables, and any meals you prepare through the Pokopia cooking system. As mentioned above, meals like bread can also boost the power of your moves, allowing you to cover larger areas or break through tougher materials.

    Tilly has a degree in English literature, experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer, and has been playing with retro game consoles far before they were known as 'retro'. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games and horror games, inspecting the latest Xiaomi phones and handheld consoles, or searching for free Monopoly Go dice. She’s also a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.

    As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.