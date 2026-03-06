All Pokopia moves and what they do

In Pokémon Pokopia, moves are your main tools. Rather than using axes, hammers, or watering cans, Ditto can use their transform ability to learn a variety of moves from other Pokémon, adapting them so that they're useful to you as you explore and renovate the various islands.

In this guide, we dive into all the different Pokopia abilities and what they do, as well as which Pokémon you get them from, so you can expand your arsenal and get to work building all those adorable Pokopia habitats to fill out your Pokédex, gathering materials for the various Pokopia crafting recipes, and making a beautiful home for you and your Poképals.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokopia moves:

All Pokopia moves so far

We're still working on discovering all the different abilities and moves that Ditto can unlock, but we'll be sure to update this guide when we learn the rest of them.

Here are all the Pokopia moves that we've found so far:

Water Gun

Source: Squirtle

Location: Withered Wastelands

A move that allows you to spray water across five blocks in a + pattern, revitalizing dried dirt and withered plants such as grass, trees, and flowers. You can eat soup to temporarily power up Water Gun, allowing you to press and hold the ZR button to spray water over a larger area.

Leafage

Source: Bulbasaur

Location: Withered Wastelands

Leafage allows you to make tall grass grow on certain surfaces like dirt and grass, one square at a time. You can eat salad to power up Leafage, then press and hold ZR to grow up to five tall grass in a + pattern. While powered up, you can also use leafage to grow moss or vines on rocks, walls, and other surfaces, or duckweed on the surface of water.

Cut

Source: Scyther

Location: Withered Wastelands

You can use Cut to slice through certain materials such as trees, wooden objects, weeds, grass, and plants. Eating bread powers up Cut, allowing you to slice through harder surfaces. When powered up, you can also press and hold ZR to cut things that are further away.

Rock Smash

Source: Hitmonchan

Location: Withered Wastelands

Rock Smash sees you equip boxing gloves, allowing you to break blocks and other materials with your punches. You can press and hold ZR to continuously use Rock Smash, and move your camera to aim in different directions, redirecting your smash. You can eat a hamburger steak to power up Rock Smash, allowing you to break harder substances than usual.

Rototiller

Source: Drilbur

Location: Withered Wastelands

You can use Rototiller on dirt or grass to till it into a crop field, allowing you to plant vegetable seeds in it. Note that this doesn't work on dry dirt. You can also use Rototiller on plants, flowers, and crops to pick them up without destroying them, allowing you to re-plant them elsewhere, use them in crafting, or gift them to other Pokémon as presents.

Surf

Source: Lapras

Location: Bleak Beach

Press the B button while in water to transform into Lapras, allowing you to swim freely without drowning. Your PP slowly decreases while you're using Surf. When your PP runs out, you can keep using Surf until you press B to cancel the transformation, but you won't be able to use the move again until you've restored some PP.

Camouflage

Source: Zorua

Location: Bleak Beach

You can use Camouflage to transform into an object in front of you. You can then move and jump around freely while transformed. It's great for playing hide and seek with your pals!

Rollout

Source: Graveler

Location: Rocky Ridges

You can use Rollout to transform into Graveler and roll around. While transformed, tilt the left joystick to quickly roll in that direction, and either hold down the B button or press the left joystick to roll even faster. While transformed, you can hold down ZR to roll into things and break them. However, note that you can only break the same materials with Rollout that you can with Rock Smash.

Like Surf, Rollout gradually consumes PP while you're transformed. Once you're out of PP, you can't roll anymore until you eat something.

Glide

Source: Dragonite

Location: Sparkling Skylands

Once you've unlocked the Glide ability, you can press the R button while in the air to transform into Dragonite and glide around. However, you can't go any higher than you were when you started gliding. While transformed, you gradually consume PP. You transform back into your usual appearance when you land. Alternatively, you can press R while gliding in the air to transform back into Ditto.

How do I unlock Pokopia moves?

You can unlock Pokopia moves by learning them from different Pokémon. Sometimes, in order to get a Pokémon to teach you a move, you have to complete a request for them first. Luckily, most of them are pretty easy to pick up, and the game generally points you in their direction pretty soon after they become available to you.

How do I use Pokopia moves?

You can use moves by pressing the ZR button. Using a move reduces your current PP, which you can track by keeping an eye on the bar around your move's icon at the bottom-right of the screen.

When you've unlocked more than one move, you can switch between them by pressing the left and right direction arrows. However, this doesn't work if you have your Handy Bag set to 'accessible at all times'. Alternatively, you can hold down the L button to open a radial menu with all of your active moves, then use the left joystick to choose between them. This works both with and without your Handy Bag.

As for other moves, like Glide and Surf, you can activate those by pressing a specific button when you're in the required state. So, for gliding, you press the jump button (R) while in the air, whereas you need to press the B button while in water to activate Surf.

What is Pokopia PP?

In Pokopia, PP (short for power points) is essentially your stamina. When you use a move of any kind, your PP decreases, and you'll get tired if you try to use another move when it's fully depleted. You can restore PP by eating food, such as berries, vegetables, and any meals you prepare through the Pokopia cooking system. As mentioned above, meals like bread can also boost the power of your moves, allowing you to cover larger areas or break through tougher materials.