Pokémon Pokopia mysterious feathers guide

While we're all glued to Pokémon Pokopia, mysterious feathers can pose a small issue. You'll see this item cropping up a lot in daily requests, but how do you actually get them? We go over this in our guide to the feathers, as well as breaking down what else you can do with them.

For more goodness, grab some freebies with the Pokémon Pokopia mystery gift codes and make sure you aren't missing out on any Pokémon Pokopia events. You can also read our Pokémon Pokopia review for our take on why this is one of the best entries in the franchise ever.

Here's everything in our Pokopia mysterious feathers guide:

What are Pokopia mysterious feathers?

In Pokopia, mysterious feathers are a collectible resource that you'll see cropping up around the place. What you may not realize is that 'mysterious feathers' is actually an umbrella category for two different kinds of feathers - rainbow and silver. They're surprisingly useful, as you'll come to read later on.

How do I get Pokopia mysterious feathers?

Let's break down how to get both types of mysterious feather - spoiler, they both involve drops from various creatures from the Pokedéx overhead.

Silver Feather

Lugia may drop silver feathers while flying above the map, so keep an eye on the sky. Lugia will announce its presence with a roar, and you'll also be able to see these drops via the tornado-esque wisps that you can see around you. Head over there and use Cut to get the feather - just trying to pick it up won't work.

Rainbow Feather

Ho-Oh can drop rainbow feathers, so you'll also need to be on the lookout for it flying around, and make sure you're listening out for that roar. Similarly to silver feathers, you can see rainbow feathers via a cue in your environment - this time, it's smoke from a fire that you need to watch out for. When you reach the fire, use Water Gun to put out the flames, which will allow you to grab the rainbow feather.

Pokopia Ho-Oh

One thing to note is that Pokopia Ho-Oh will only appear to drop rainbow feathers when it is sunny outside. Likewise, Lugia will only appear when it is rainy or cloudy. These 'mon cannot be caught and will not be seen outside of these events.

What do I use Pokémon Pokopia mysterious feathers for?

You might know that collecting Pokopia's mysterious feathers is often required for daily challenges, but they also have another use a little later in the game. Once you reach Rocky Ruins, head to the north section to find the museum remains. Inside, a Gimmighoul will ask you for a rainbow feather. Completing this will trigger him to start requesting items, including both types of mysterious feather, and in return, you'll be given a random piece of furniture. Make sure you hold onto your feathers for some cool free home decor.