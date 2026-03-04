Pokopia mystery gift codes March 2026

What are the Pokopia mystery gift codes? As with many other Pokémon games before it, Pokopia has a mystery gift code system that allows you to claim free in-game goodies and bonus items, such as cute decorations that you can use to jazz up your islands.

While you can get most of these items through normal gameplay, it's always nice getting a couple of extra freebies. That's why we're keeping an eye out for any Pokopia codes and free gifts that pop up and gathering them right here for your convenience.

Here are the current Pokopia mystery gift codes and gifts:

Pokopia Release Commemorative Gift Set

Method: unique redeem code

unique redeem code Active from: February 27, 2026 - February 28, 2027

February 27, 2026 - February 28, 2027 Items included: two leppa berries, two fresh carrots, and two beans (also available through regular gameplay)

two leppa berries, two fresh carrots, and two beans (also available through regular gameplay) How to get: like this post from the Japanese Pokémon Information account on X before 9:00 on March 5, 2026 (JST). Make sure your account is set to public. You will receive a unique code in a reply after the game launches

Ditto Rug

Method: get via internet

get via internet Active from: March 5, 2026 - January 31, 2027

March 5, 2026 - January 31, 2027 Items included: Ditto rug (also available through regular gameplay)

Ditto rug (also available through regular gameplay) How to get: early purchase bonus that you can redeem through the 'claim via internet' option on a Pokémon Center PC

If you purchased a Pokopia pre-order that comes with an early purchase bonus, you should have received a unique digital code via email, which you can redeem in-game using the steps below.

How do I redeem Pokopia mystery gift codes?

In order to redeem Pokopia mystery gift codes and claim bonus items, your Nintendo Switch 2 needs to be connected to the internet. To connect to the internet, your profile must be linked to a Nintendo Account. After that, you need to have progressed far enough through the game to have accessed the first Pokémon Center PC in Withered Wastelands, which, on average, takes about 30 minutes of gameplay.

Here's how to redeem Pokopia mystery gift codes:

Approach any PC outside a Pokémon Center and tap the A button to check Select 'Get Items' Click on 'Mystery Gifts' Select 'Get with Code/Password' Type the 16-character code into the text box and hit A to enter it Enjoy your rewards!

Here's how to claim other Pokopia mystery gifts:

Approach any PC outside a Pokémon Center and tap the A button to check Select 'Get Items' Click on 'Mystery Gifts' Select 'Get via Internet' Enjoy your rewards!

From the Mystery Gifts page on the PC, you can also select the 'Check Mystery Gifts' option to see any past gifts you've claimed.

What are Pokopia mystery gift codes?

Pokopia mystery gift codes are special passwords that you can enter into the Pokémon Center PC in exchange for free in-game items. Some codes are unique to you, such as the one that gives you the pre-order bonus plant pot, while others come from The Pokémon Company itself and are available to all players, though they're often time-limited.