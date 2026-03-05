How to free Pokopia's Onix

When progressing through the main quests on the first island, you may have come across some unusual sounds coming from the caves near the beach. That's because Pokopia's Onix is stuck in there, and they need your help.

Of course, you also need Onix's help, too, especially if you hope to rebuild the Pokopia Pokémon Center in Withered Wastelands. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like your regular Pokopia moves are going to help you here, and you're going to need to raise the Pokopia humidity level if you want to free them. But, lucky for you, we're here to help - and we've brought another Pokopia pal to get in on the action.

Here's everything you need to know to free Pokopia's Onix:

Where is Onix in Pokopia?

Onix is stuck inside a cave to the north of Withered Wasteland's Western beach, near the gate. The first time you head over there, it's probably because Squirtle asks you to check out the area, as they hear some strange noises coming from inside. When you get close, you should be able to see a speech bubble asking whether anyone is out there. Follow the speech bubble to find our rocky friend peeking out from behind some blocks.

How do I free Onix in Pokopia?

To free Onix in Pokopia, you need to follow the main story quests to find Slowpoke and increase the humidity on the island. The end goal is to make the rocks around Onix softer, allowing you to break through them with your Rock Smash.

When you find Onix, talk to them from the other side of the wall to learn about their situation. Unfortunately, Onix has been stuck in the cave so long that they're feeling quite weak, and your Rock Smash move isn't strong enough to break through the rocks that are trapping them. You then need to go and talk to Professor Tangrowth to get some assistance.

Teaming up with Professor Tangrowth and the other Pokémon, you get the idea to go and find Slowpoke, as they have the ability to make it rain when they yawn, which will hopefully soften the rocks around Onix. You can find Slowpoke by setting up a 'seaside tall grass' Pokopia habitat, which consists of four patches of tall grass next to the ocean.

You then need to help create a comfortable path for Slowpoke to take to the Pokémon Center. To do this, clear out any rubble, use your Water Gun move on any dry grass and dirt, and add wooden stairs to make it easier for Slowpoke to climb over any higher blocks. Once you've done this, speak to Slowpoke and escort them to the Pokémon Center.

When they arrive, Professor Tangrowth asks them to yawn, but they tell you that it's too dry, so they're feeling very awake. So, to help them feel sleepy enough to yawn and make it rain, you need to make the environment more humid.

Once the humidity level reaches a high enough point, you can ask Slowpoke to let out a yawn, and it will begin to rain. Then, with a little extra help from a very surprising source, the ground around Onix should be soft enough to break with your Rock Smash move.

How do I increase the Pokopia humidity level?

In order to get Slowpoke to do a big enough yawn to trigger the rain, you need to increase the humidity level of the area. The humidity of the entire town is affected by how many plants are in the area, as well as the number and size of the various water sources. During the quest, you can check the current humidity level with Slowpoke's yawn.

Here are the main ways to increase the Pokopia humidity level:

Water dry patches of ground and dirt

Water plants, such as dry tall grass and trees

Grow flowers and other plants

Create water sources, such as ponds and waterfalls. Keep an eye out for suspicious brown blocks with droplets of water coming from them - these are blocking old water sources, and breaking them allows the water to flow

In addition to all of the tips above, the Pokémon who live in town will also make suggestions and requests to help you increase humidity, such as building specific habitats. Be sure to keep an eye out for any speech bubbles that pop up above their heads, or check the requests in your Pokédex menu to work out who you need to talk to and what they want you to do.

What can Pokopia's Onix do?

Onix has the Bullsoze specialty, which means they can lead your demolition, rebuilding, or relocation projects. So, once you've freed Onix, you can ask them to help you rebuild the Pokémon Center.

Onix also has the Crush specialty, which allows them to mash materials into different things. The most common use for this specialty is crushing fruits into different paints, which you can later use to customize furniture and houses.