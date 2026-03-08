All Pokopia outfits and how to get them

Pokémon’s cozy game is all about customization, so here’s a list of every Pokopia outfit, how to get them, and how to wear them.

Pokopia outfits: A teal-haired Ditto trainer with Misty's hairstyle wearing the Ranger outfit in a dark area of Bleak Beach, with a PT logo in the top right corner
Pokémon Pokémon Pokopia 
Choosing your favorite Pokopia outfit is a key part of making your Ditto feel like a representation of yourself in this strange, abandoned Pokémon world. In this guide, we've listed every outfit that we've found so far, where to find them, and how to wear them, so you can restore the world in style.

Your appearance isn't the only thing you can customize, as decorating is such a huge part of this game. Pick up some free furniture and other goodies in our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide, and find out what other fun activities are coming to the game in our Pokopia events guide.

Here's everything in our Pokopia outfits guide:

All Pokopia outfits and where to find them

If you know where to look, there are a decent number of Pokopia outfits to find around the game's various areas to customize your Ditto's appearance. These often take inspiration from classic Pokémon gym leader designs from the Kanto region, so you can cosplay your favorite trainer with ease.

You get access to these outfits by reading human records scattered around the environment, presumably by looking at pictures of their original models, much like Ditto does with its trainer at the beginning of the game. Of course, Pokopia is a massive game with tons of nooks and crannies to explore, so this list is a work in progress.

Here are all the Pokopia outfits so far:

Pokopia outfit Where to find Components Color options
Black Belt Outfit Black Belt Weekly (Vol. 8) Human Record in the Sparkling Skylands Black belt top, black belt pants, black belt shoes, and black belt headband N/A
Familiar Outfit 1 Unlocked from the start Familiar top 1, familiar pants 1, familiar hat 1, familiar bag 1, and familiar sneakers
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Cyan
  • Green
  • Pink
  • Purple
  • Red
  • Yellow
Familiar Outfit 2 Unlocked from the start Familiar top 2, familiar pants 2, familiar hat 2, familiar bag 2, and familiar sneakers
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Cyan
  • Green
  • Pink
  • Purple
  • Red
  • Yellow
Ninja Outfit The Legendary Ninja Family Human Record in the Withered Wasteland Ninja top, ninja pants, and ninja sandals N/A
Psychic Master Outfit Sabrina Sets Sights on Big Screen! Human Record in the Sparkling Skylands Psychic master top, psychic master pants, and psychic master shoes N/A
Ranger Outfit Unmasking the True Lt. Surge! Human Record on Bleak Beach Ranger top, ranger pants, and ranger shoes N/A
Rock-solid Outfit Gym Leader Monthly (July Issue) Human Record in Rocky Ridges Rock-solid top, rock-solid pants, and rock-solid shoes N/A
Sailor Outfit Enjoy an Extravagant Voyage Human Record on Bleak Beach Sailor top, sailor pants, sailor shoes, and sailor hat N/A
Super Nerd Outfit Ophthalmology Journal (Spring) Human Record in Rocky Ridges Super nerd top, super nerd pants, super nerd shoes, and super nerd glasses N/A
Team Rocket Outfit Message from the Game Corner Human Record in the Sparkling Skylands Team Rocket top, Team Rocket pants, Team Rocket shoes, and Team Rocket hat N/A

Pokopia outfits: A screenshot of the character customization screen showing three available outfits and a teal-haired Ditto, with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I change my Pokopia outfit?

If you want to change your outfit in Pokopia, all you have to do is find and interact with a mirror. This could be out in the wild, or in a house or habitat that you've built. Interacting with the mirror brings up the character customization screen, where you can change your outfit, as well as your skin tone, hair color, and hairstyle.

