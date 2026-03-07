Listen, if you're going to get down with customization in Pokopia, you need to do it with some style. I know that finding the right aesthetic is important in any kind of cozy game, but there's one key ingredient you need to kick things off, and that's some lovely Pokopia paint. A splash here, a splash there, and you'll be showing off the most colorful home across the land. Getting your hands on a few paint balloons can be a graft, though.

Whether you're just refreshing your knowledge or jumping into Pokopia for the first time, this nifty Pokopia paint guide is here to make your life a little easier. Put your overalls on and let's get to it. As you get settled into crafting your home, you can redeem Pokopia mystery gift codes to unlock fresh furniture for your space. Be sure to keep an eye on upcoming Pokopia events as well, so you don't miss any limited-time rewards.

Here's everything you need to know about paint in Pokopia:

How to get paint in Pokopia

Before you can paint in Pokémon Pokopia, you need to unlock item customization by seeking our Smearguru and completing their quest. But what exactly do they want? Well, they're just a bit hungry. If you can get them a Leppa Berry, they'll be very thankful and talk in great detail about the color red. However, they'll decide they don't want to eat it, but smash it up instead. So if you're already pals with a Pokémon that crushes things, that's what you need to do next.

Pokémon with the Crush speciality can mash stuff up for you - and we don't just mean food items. You can speak to Pawmo, and they'll be happy to smash up some red paint for you. Take the red paint back to Smearguru, and they'll enable the option to let them paint furniture items. Smearguru can also apply different patterns if solid colors aren't really your vibe.

How to make paint balloons in Pokopia

After you present Smearguru with the crushed Leppa Berry, they'll offer to give you their Pokopia crafting recipe for paint balloons. For the red paint balloon, for example, you need at least two red paints in your inventory. For other colors, like rose, you need to mix paints. Just head over to your crafting bench once Smearguru gives the initial recipe, and you can get started.

How to paint in Pokopia

With the paint balloon recipe unlocked and a friendship with Smearguru in the bag, how do you actually paint? To paint in Pokopia, you can either talk to Smeaguru and select which items you'd like him to paint, or you can use paint balloons. Simply throw the paint balloons at furniture or the exterior of your house, and it'll start to change to your chosen color. Easy peasy.

That's everything you need to know about paint in Pokopia. If you need more help, our guides for Pokopia cooking and making the ultimate Pokopia house have got you covered.