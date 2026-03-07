Pokopia Peakychu guide

Pokémon has just dropped a banger game on us, and you might've seen a lot of online buzz about Pokopia's Peakychu. We, too, are extremely fond of this icon, so we've put together a little fact sheet. Find out more about her, including who she is, where you can find her, her name, and her species.

Who is Pokopia Peakychu?

Peakychu is a Pikachu in Pokopia that you meet during your quests in Bleak Beach. Compared to your average Pikachu, she has a pale complexion and a smaller tail, emitting a strange glow that can only spell bad news. We must inform you that there'll be spoilers from now on, even though you meet Peakychu pretty early on in your Pokopia adventures.

You'll soon find out that she isn't a ghost, even though this was speculated online. Peakychu is actually pale because she used up all of her electric powers trying to save her friends in the climate crisis that led up to the events of the game. As such, she can no longer generate electricity, as shown through her shrunken tail, which is usually the receiver of electrical energy for her species. This is such a heroic and sad tale. I have cute aggression.

Where is Pokopia Peakychu?

As mentioned, you can find Peakychu in Bleak Beach. Work through the Withered Wasteland special requests, after which you unlock the door to the beach, which is to the east of Withered Wasteland. Then, progress through Bleak Beach's special requests until you see a mention of an unusual noise from your Pokémon.

Follow your 'mon to a cave, which you'll need to break through using Rock Smash, to discover Pokopia's Mosslax. To try and rouse this lad from its slumber, you'll need to generate electricity, which will eventually lead to assistance from the one and only Peakychu.

Is Pokopia Peakychu a new species?

While some speculated that Peakychu might be a new species in the Pokédex from her appearance prior to the game's release, we can confirm that Peakychu is just a one-off special Pikachu. This means she's unlikely to return to future games, sadly for us. We love and appreciate even being able to meet her in Pokopia, though.

What does the name Peakychu mean?

Peakychu is word-play based on Pikachu, naturally, and the word peaky, which means to look pale or ill. Put the two together, and this is a great name for a Pikachu who has lost its spark, both metaphorically and literally. In Japanese, Peakychu is called Usuchu, which has similar word-play from the Japanese word 'usu', meaning pale from illness.