In many of the franchise's games, there's one staple building to find. Pokémon Pokopia's Pokémon Centers are a little different, since you're tasked with working out how to rebuild them. If you're getting stuck, we have everything you need to know about this process and what to expect once you've completed it.

Make sure you redeem all the Pokopia mystery gift codes so you grab free furniture, food, and more. Make sure not to miss out on any Pokopia events that may be coming up, either. Plus, read our Pokopia review for our thoughts on the game.

Here's everything in our Pokopia Pokémon Center guide:

Where are the Pokopia Pokémon Centers?

There are five Pokémon Centers in Pokopia, and you can find one in each of the following areas of the map:

Withered Wastelands

Bleak Beach

Rocky Ridges

Sparkling Skyland

Palette Town

How do I rebuild the Pokopia Pokémon Centers?

To begin the process of rebuilding the Pokopia Pokémon Centers, you must reach environment level three in one or more areas of the map. Note that if you're rebuilding the Withered Wasteland center, you must also place a flag on your Pokopia house and speak to Professor Tangrowth. Once you've done this, the shop will offer you a Pokémon Center rebuilding kit, which you can pick up for 1k coins.

Rebuilding requires both materials and specific Pokémon for the job, which you can find below:

Center Materials required Pokémon required Withered Wastelands 20 Lumber, 20 Stone, ten Leaf, and ten Vine Rope One build, one bulldoze, one chop, and five more Pokémon of any kind Bleak Beach Ten Twine, 30 Brick, ten Sea Glass Fragments, and five Iron Ore One build, one bulldoze, one water, and five more Pokémon of any kind Rocky Ridges 25 Stone, 25 Copper Ingot, 25 Iron Ingot, and five Crystal Fragments One build, one bulldoze, one crush, and five more Pokémon of any kind Sparkling Skyland 25 Pokémetal, 25 Concrete, 25 Glass, and 25 Gold Ingot One build, one bulldoze, one gather, and five more Pokémon of any kind Palette Town 20 Lumber, 20 Stone, ten Leaf, and ten Vine Rope One build, one chop, one bulldoze, and five more Pokémon of any kind

To get your 'mon to work on construction, simply ask them to follow you and lead them to the construction site. Make sure they get close to the area, and then hit the colored icon to ask them to help you work on it. As a reminder, you can lead up to five Pokémon at once, so you can, in theory, do this in two trips.

What can I do inside the Pokopia Pokémon Centers?

There are three primary purposes of the Pokémon Centers. Firstly, you can, of course, heal all of your Pokémon's Power Points, as is standard in any variation of the center throughout the franchise. Keep in mind that you can only do this once a day - unless, of course, you opt for a Pokopia time skip - but if you do this, it'll use up the next day's recharge, too.

Secondly, you can use the shop, provided you have a Pokémon in your Pokédex with the Trade speciality. This doesn't function like a normal shop, though, as instead of using coins, you have to trade items of equivalent value to get your items. If you get the right amount, you can pick up a variety of items, including furniture, decorations, and more. The shop will close if all your Trade Pokémon are sleeping.

Finally, the 3D printer is a new feature in the game. With this device, you can make furniture that you've taken a picture of, even if you don't yet know the crafting recipe for it. This is also a nifty way to share furniture amongst friends, since you can go ahead and snap photos of anyone's stuff. When taking a picture to use for the printer, hit Y to enter the object mode. Then, make sure the camera has identified the object in question - you'll know that it has when a little label comes up with the name of the item. Head to the printer and make as many copies as you want - though it'll set you back some Pokémetal, of course.