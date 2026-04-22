Pokémon Pokopia DLC would be cool, but what it really needs is an Animal Crossing-like quality of life update

How far are you into your Pokémon Pokopia journey? Have you finished the Pokédex and completely revamped every area? I sure haven't, but I'm still thinking about what updates may come to the game. Usually, we know about any DLC quite soon after a Pokémon game gets announced or released, such as the Mega Dimension pack for Legends: Z-A, but Pokopia seems quite quiet for now.

A DLC (or two, or three in the future) would be great, and very much appreciated by every other player and me. Give me the entire Pokédex to make habitats for, and honestly, I'll be a happy camper. However, I think the best bet for what it could be is a new area, likely a snowy place to introduce more ice-types, or the moody Lavender Town.

The areas in Pokopia appear to be based on locations in the Kanto region: Fuchsia City, Vermillion City, Pewter City, Saffron City, and, of course, Pallet Town. There are influences from other areas, such as Cinnabar Island and Celadon City, too. Though there's a lack of cold areas in Kanto, which makes me think an ice/snowy-themed DLC may not be on the cards.

Interestingly, the Gaming Fridge item mentions in its description that "ice-type Pokémon will probably enjoy this". What ice-type Pokémon?! There's one real ice-type in the game, being Glaceon. Lapras, Amaura, Aurorus, and Articuno also appear, but are dual ice-types. It would be cool to have a proper snow-themed area, as we have ice blocks available and nothing to use them for.

Regardless of whatever addition we get, what we need more is a quality of life update. Be it part of smaller patches or a larger free update, there are some things that need tweaking.

My tiniest gripe is, why can't we group select items? This pertains to our inventories, like when dropping things or picking them out, but also applies to my next point: let us appraise more than one relic, or give over more than one feather, at a time. Pokopia is very Animal Crossing-y in that respect, where you need to stand with Tangrowth for ages, handing over can after can and clicking through many dialogue boxes.

Another small tweak that would solve a lot of issues is adding more filter options to the Pokédex and habitat menus. Let me search other areas, please, or see all of the Pokémon that enjoy a specific habitat aspect. Say I'm making a hot spring cave in Rocky Ridges - it would be super helpful if I could apply a 'humid' filter, or 'dark', to see who'll actually like living underground with a load of water. I made a nice little neighborhood for all my ghosts, but guess what - not all of them enjoy the same things, and it was an absolute pain to go back into the Pokédex every time to check a handful of entries to see who it is that doesn't like a specific item or type of place.

Screw it, add some more recipe filters while we're at it. With a lot of recipes to sift through, the crafting table could do with a text-based search option and some more filter options so we can find that specific flooring type.

Moving on from filtering, I'd like a painting workbench, or the ability to do it anywhere other than with Smearguru. I moved it to a central house in Bleak Beach near my own spawn, but it wanders back to the coast every time. Going there, grabbing it, and taking it with me to paint a couple more blocks when I run out is annoying. Give me a paint bench to take with me!

Something else that can bog you down is that you can't use more than one relocation kit at once. I'm sure you've also experienced not being able to start a new project as you're 'in the middle of moving', and you cannot remember what it is. Was it a hut in the Skylands? A cottage in the Wastelands? You can pick up the kit you've packed to relocate, put it in a chest… then lose it, if you're anything like me. A good fix for this would be letting us use more than one kit at a time, or not allowing us to put the kit away while in the middle of the process.

Last, but certainly not least, and something I think we can all agree on… please give us somewhere to store all the CD's that isn't in multiple chests. We can give Rotom five discs at a time, but why not let us unlock songs with a disc and let it shuffle through? Or here's a thought: use the CD rack item for CDs! I'm so sick of digging them up. I just use them to trade with.

That's about it… for now. We'll see what happens in the future and whether a Pokémon Pokopia DLC fixes any of these or adds more frustrations to an otherwise perfect and cozy game.