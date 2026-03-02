Pokémon Pokopia review - 'game of the decade' material

Verdict Pokémon Pokopia is a delightful, cozy game with an intriguing world, enthralling gameplay, and endless playability. It takes the best bits from iconic games like Animal Crossing and Dragon Quest Builders and makes them its own, resulting in an adorable adventure that you just can’t put down.

It's been a while since I've fallen in love with a game on-sight, but that was certainly the case when I caught my first glimpse of Pokopia during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct. As a huge fan of both Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Animal Crossing, the idea of combining these two gloriously cozy games and adding a whole host of Pokémon pals into the mix sounds like a dream, leaving me counting the days until I could get my hands on a copy for this Pokémon Pokopia review.

In Pokopia, you play as a Ditto who wakes up from a long nap to find themself in a world that's very different from the one they remember. The previously prosperous and busy towns now lay in ruins, and there are no humans in sight. Most of the Pokémon are missing, too, and the ones that do show up also appear to be waking from a long sleep, with no memory of what caused all of this, either.

Taking a human form inspired by your missing trainer, you team up with Professor Tangrowth and set out to fix up the land, restoring habitats, houses, and facilities. Of course, you also employ the help of any other Pokémon you find along the way, all in hopes of unraveling the truth behind what happened to both the humans and the land you once shared with them.

The central plot makes for a great explanation of the game's unique setting and concept, while also keeping you engaged in a surprisingly gripping mystery that primarily unfolds through environmental storytelling, notes, and diaries that you find scattered among the ruins of several different islands. This, combined with the steady roll of the central quests, gives you a nice sense of purpose and direction, as well as a reason to keep progressing rather than stagnating on one island for too long.

However, don't worry if you prefer to take things slow, as there's plenty to do on each island even after you finish that area's central quest. Your main focus is to make these locations beautiful again - not just for the sake of the Pokémon that live there, but also in hopes of encouraging the humans to return, too.

As you can probably imagine, obtaining Pokémon in Pokopia is pretty different from other Pokémon games. Here, you must create habitats using combinations of grass, trees, rocks, furniture, and other items that appeal to different Pokémon types. After a while, a Pokémon that favors that type of habitat may show up. Then, when you talk to it, it will turn that habitat into its home.

I really love this system, as it manages to translate the magic of tracking down new Pokémon and filling out your Pokédex in a whole new way, and it's genuinely exciting when you see a rustle or a yellow speech bubble suggesting that a new one has moved in. There are also no duplicates of Pokémon in this game, so you can guarantee that it's always going to be a fresh face. And, unlike the Animal Crossing villagers, you can have every single Pokémon in the game move in across your islands at once, meaning you don't have to worry about prioritizing them based on their usefulness versus your personal preferences.

At the heart of every island you arrive on, you find a derelict Pokémon Center that you need to restore, which is your main initial focus in each area. Next to the Pokémon Center, you can also access a PC that features different challenges that reward you with life coins. You can then use those life coins in the shop.

The challenges predominantly revolve around increasing the environment level and comfort level of the resident Pokémon, the latter of which is determined by how nice their home is. The Pokémon all have different likes and dislikes, and will often make requests that you can choose to complete for them. These generally revolve around putting specific items near or in their homes, playing games with them, finding them certain materials, or investigating specific areas. I'm really fond of this feature, as it helps you get to know the Pokémon and think of them as neighbors and friends.

In addition to making habitats, you can also make houses and other buildings, and invite the Pokémon to move into them. But, of course, in order to make habitats and homes, you need tools - and that's where the real core of Pokopia's gameplay comes in.

Due to Ditto's ability to transform, you're capable of learning certain moves from other Pokémon. These include Watergun, which you can use to rehydrate dirt and revitalize trees and plants, Leafage, which allows you to grow tall grass, and Rock Smash, which you can use to break first, rock, and other blocks and materials. There are heaps of other abilities, too, but I'll leave those for you to discover.

These abilities are fun variations on familiar moves that replace the need for tools like an axe, a watering can, and a hammer. I love the creativity on display here, especially seeing the visual changes that Ditto undergoes when switching between the abilities, and it's super easy to cycle through them either by using the directional arrows or holding the left shoulder button to bring up a radial menu.

My biggest qualm with the abilities is that they feel quite limited at times, especially towards the beginning of the game. This is especially true when it comes to Watergun and Rock Smash, which only allow you to target four or five blocks at a time, making things like clearing roads or watering large fields a bit tedious.

Luckily, a bit later on in the game, you do gain the ability to cook meals that power up your abilities for a limited time, as well as some unique alternative abilities that serve a similar purpose in a powered-up form, but these come from the third story island onwards. And, while you can get to this island pretty quickly if you focus on pushing through the main quests and meeting the minimum requirements to get to the next area, Pokopia isn't the type of game that you really want to rush. Plus, most of the food-related upgrades aren't massively game-changing, so landscaping and restoring large areas can still feel like a pretty arduous task. However, this is a pretty small gripe, so it's not the end of the world.

Another core pillar of gameplay is your ability to craft and build freely. When you start the game, you have access to a small handful of crafting recipes for simple, staple items that you can craft at the workbench. However, you can unlock a huge variety of different crafting recipes over time, either by purchasing them, gathering collectibles, completing quests, or even just meeting lots of new Pokémon. It's always exciting to unlock a new recipe, whether it's a useful item like cookware or a ladder, a cute piece of furniture, or an element needed for a habitat that might entice one of your favorite Pokémon to appear.

You can also unlock recipes for different building blocks, or break existing blocks and reuse them yourself. You can then place blocks to alter the landscape, restore existing locations, or even build your own houses and structures. Like in Dragon Quest Builders, to make a house, you simply need to create a square of blocks with a door. After that, you're free to get creative using any materials you have, including different types of walls and flooring, roofs, windows, and more, allowing for a lot of creative freedom and customization. Alternatively, you can set up kits and submit materials, then have your Pokémon build them for you, though this does take real time to complete.

To place any objects or blocks, you need to select them from your inventory, and Ditto shoves them into their mouth, puffing up their chest and cheeks. An outline of the object you're holding then appears in front of you and, when you're happy with the placement, you just hit a button and Ditto spits it out.

You can also adjust an object's orientation and height before placing it, but, like in Animal Crossing, you can only rotate things by 90° and place them on a grid determined by the chunky blocks. I find this a little disappointing, as many recent building games allow 45° angles and more precise placement, which makes decorating a lot more flexible, but there are still plenty of customization options and endless layouts for you to experiment with.

Once you've built or constructed a house using a blueprint, you can see the number of occupants that can live there in the top-left corner. You can then invite different Pokémon to move in. However, a Pokémon won't join a house unless it has at least three pieces of furniture, and the items and furnishings you choose to place inside a house determine each Pokémon's comfort level. As such, while there aren't any Pokémon that hate living with specific other Pokémon like the Terraria NPCs, there is a level of micromanaging when it comes to working out which Pokémon share interests and will be happy in the same home.

For example, while some Pokémon love brightness, others prefer darkness and will be unhappy in a home with lots of lamps and natural sunlight beaming through the windows. Meanwhile, a Pokémon who likes cute things won't be happy in a home filled with stone furniture and workout equipment. I actually really enjoy the challenge this presents, as it pushes you to learn about the different Pokémon and their interests, and also encourages you to explore different layouts and aesthetics depending on the pals you're looking to rehome. I also love that some Pokémon genuinely prefer their habitats over a home, and are happiest hanging out in the tall grass next to a vending machine or in a mossy cave with a hot spring.

In terms of controls, Pokopia has a very user-friendly interface that feels really intuitive from the start. I really like the thoughtful inclusion of small, quality-of-life features, such as the option to toggle your handybag when you're building and the ability to hold Y to suck up nearby materials Kirby-style. I also appreciate the way Pokopia introduces new mechanics and tutorials steadily over time, and that you can revise them through the Pokédex whenever you need a refresher.

The menus are all clear, with a clean layout and useful navigation shortcuts that allow you to switch between categories or apply filters with ease, making it a breeze to find specific info. You can even use your Pokédex to track a specific 'mon and get help from your other pals to locate them. Of course, the menus are all very visually cohesive, too, with most elements tied to your cute Pokédex that you whip out of your pocket.

Naturally, building with a controller can feel quite clunky at times, as is the case with most building games on consoles. This can make precise targeting quite tricky, especially as it's not always clear what Ditto's targeting when you're picking up items and furniture (the number of times I've tried to pick up a piece of furniture and ended up accidentally pulling down half of the roof in the process is almost comical). But, again, this really feels like more of an issue with building games on consoles in general, especially as I'm used to playing games like Dragon Quest Builders 2 on PC with a keyboard and mouse.

Visually, Pokopia is gorgeous. It takes a lot of aesthetic cues from both Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Animal Crossing, seamlessly combining them with the world of Pokémon, and I'm obsessed. Additionally, all of the islands you visit are stunning, with very unique vibes and themes that remain cohesive and perfectly reflect the wider world that the game is set in. Every time you pass through a gate to reach a new area, it genuinely feels like such an exciting event, and, while technically small, each island is surprisingly dense, with a lot of secret areas and hidden surprises for you to discover.

Pokopia's performance is impressive, with smooth transitions, relatively quick load times, and very responsive inputs. Throughout my many, many hours in the game so far, I haven't experienced any bugs, lag, or stuttering, both in handheld and docked mode. Everything feels smooth and snappy, and is an absolute treat to play.

The sound design is also great, with the Pokémon making their signature noises as you speak to them, fun sound effects playing as you interact with the world around you and perform different actions, and an unintrusive but enjoyable OST that shifts depending on your location and the time of day.

There are even collectible CDs that allow you to play versions of iconic songs from previous Pokémon games. You can comfortably play the game on mute if you wish, making it an excellent option when you're out and about or watching something on a second screen, but if you do decide to play with the volume up, you won't be disappointed.

Overall, Pokémon Pokopia has quickly become one of my top ten favorite games of all time. While some of the mechanics can feel a little limiting in terms of building and renovating the islands, the core gameplay is so thoughtful and well-designed that it continues to be an absolute treat to play, even after tens of hours in the game.

With its unique worldview, fun mechanics, adorable Poképals, and exciting spin on an already beloved genre, it's not only one of the best cozy games out there, but is undeniably one of the best Switch games to date, and I can see myself and many other Dittos playing for years to come. Now, if you're ready to pick up your own copy, be sure to check out our guide to Pokémon Pokopia pre-orders, highlighting all the best gifts you can get.