This exclusive Pokopia pre-order reward is good, if you like plants

Pokémon and Animal Crossing are a cunning combination; one that's threatening to steal your time away in just a few weeks. If you somehow missed the game's reveal last year, Pokémon Pokopia is a brand-new spin-off that veers away from capturing Pokémon - as you'll be making a life alongside them instead. Kickstarting your cozy adventure requires resources, and the good thing is that pre-ordering the game includes a special reward.

That's if you like nature and showing off plants around your home. While Pokémon Pokopia pre-orders have been live for a while, exclusive rewards are starting to emerge, depending on where you decide to buy the game. According to a report from Serebii, a listing for an Amazon US pre-order is going live soon. If you haven't locked in your copy of the new Pokémon game yet, this version of Pokémon Pokopia includes a Flat Leaf Plant freebie.

Yes, not another creature from your Pokédex or anything extravagant, just a bit of shrubbery for your home. It's definitely one of the more bizarre gifts I've seen in a while, but hey, someone out there will appreciate it. You can't use this item to plant more crops or anything; it just looks pleasant. That's neat, I guess. Before Amazon US made it available, the Flat Leaf Plant was only obtainable through Japanese pre-orders.

If this reward appeals to you, you need to confirm your pre-order by March 4, 2026. Nintendo clarifies that it will send players a download code from March 5, 2026, and that they're limited to one per customer. That leaves you plenty of time until the Pokémon Pokopia release date arrives. Since the game's reveal during last September's Nintendo Direct, the Pocket Tactics team is eager to check it out.

You'll take control of a Ditto, who is impersonating a human. As you learn more about building and crafting, different Pokémon species will teach you lessons about interacting with the world around you. The bigger and better your build gets, the more Pokémon you'll attract. You never know who might show up.