Are there shiny Pokémon in Pokopia?

Anyone who's played one of Game Freak's creature collectors knows that there's one thing we covet more than anything: shinies. So, are there any shiny Pokémon in Pokopia? They sure would add a fancy new look to our residents and spruce up the place a bit more.

Do shiny Pokémon exist in Pokopia?

We've only just landed in the game, so we're still learning the ropes, but it appears that there are no shiny Pokémon in Pokopia. As you can only encounter every Pokémon once per save file, it seems unlikely that you could find a shiny one, or save and restart until you do. If we discover otherwise, we'll update this guide as soon as possible.

There are, however, fun new variants of some Pokémon, including Snorlax, Pikachu, Rotom, and Smeargle.

Will we get shiny Pokémon in Pokopia in the future?

At this point, it's hard to say. The game may get DLC or expansions in the future that aren't currently confirmed, which may add shinies or other Pokémon from the Pokédex.

There's also the chance that we could get them as part of a Pokémon Pokopia event or through the mystery gift option. Making shinies a limited-edition addition to the game feels like something Pokémon would do, if you ask me, given that limited-time raids and gifts have given legendaries in the main series.