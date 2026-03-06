Pokopia smooth rock guide

The Pokopia smooth rock is a very important item, being part of a habitat that makes one of your friends very happy.

Pokopia smooth rock: Onix smiling at a rock in the desert
Pokémon Pokémon Pokopia 
Early in the game, you might notice that one of your Poképals wants a habitat that's quite different from everyone else you've encountered so far, and to create this dry home, you need to find yourself the Pokopia smooth rock. Luckily for you, we're on hand to not only tell you where to find it, but what habitat it's part of, along with the Pokémon that likes it.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokopia smooth rock:

What is the Pokopia smooth rock?

Longtime Pokémon fans will already be familiar with the smooth rock, as it's a held item that debuted in the gen 4 Pokémon games, Diamond and Pearl. Traditionally, it extends the use of the move Sandstorm, but in Pokopia, it's nothing more than an item that you need to create a Pokopia habitat - the Smooth Tall Grass habitat, to be exact.

YouTube Thumbnail

Where is the Pokopia smooth rock?

You can find the smooth rock inside a Pokéball, which awaits you in the cave system to the northwest of the Wasteland Pokémon Centre. In the cave system, you'll see a rock with water droplets, indicating a flow of water if you break it. Turn around, look to the left, and you should see the Pokéball on the ground waiting for you.

What Pokémon likes the Smooth Tall Grass habitat?

The Pokémon that likes this habitat is none other than Pokopia's Onix, your dear pal, who found themselves trapped in the very same cave system you find the smooth rock in. When you first encounter Onix, that's honestly the best time to pick up the smooth rock, as you're already in the area and won't be able to miss it. If you've already been through it, you probably already have it in your inventory without even realizing it.

