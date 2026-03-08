Pokopia squishy clay guide

Getting and using Pokopia squishy clay can be a small challenge, so we’re here to guide you through the process.

Pokemon Pokopia squishy clay lying on the ground next to the player who has just hit it off the cave wall
Pokémon Pokémon Pokopia 
While the game's many resources can seem confusing to collect, we're here to walk you through the process of gathering Pokopia squishy clay. Once you know what to look for and where, this collectible won't prove to be too much of an issue, so don't worry.

How do I get Pokopia squishy clay?

You can begin your squishy clay adventures when you finish "Yawn up a Storm", a request in the Withered Wasteland area. After the first bit of rain falls and releases Pokopia Onix from his clay jail, you can use rock smash to break down blocks and collect the squishy clay residue. You can also find more in the caves around the Bleak Beach region.

Alternatively, if you make a habitat for Paldean Wooper, you can often find clumps around it, as the Pokémon has the Litter specialty, meaning it drops items - Wooper's chosen item is squishy clay. Make sure you check in with it regularly for maximum clay drops.

Pokemon Pokopia squishy clay in the inventory menu

What do I use Pokopia squishy clay for?

Pokopia squishy clay is used for making bricks, which you can then use to make more complex structures, like walls or fireplaces for your Pokopia habitats. To turn clay into bricks, you need a Pokémon with Burn, like Charmander. Hold the clay and speak to your 'mon to change one lump of clay into two bricks. It'll take a little bit of time, but you can transform as much clay as you want in a day.

You can also use squishy clay in its original form for a number of Pokopia crafting recipes, including kitchenware, bathroom furniture, roofing, and flower vases, so make sure you don't convert all your clay to bricks.

