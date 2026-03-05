Pokopia time skip guide

Knowing how to do a Pokopia time skip can be a huge help, as it substantially speeds up how quickly the Pokémon complete their tasks.

Rome wasn't built in a day, and that saying applies when you're spending time with your favorite Poképals, or does it? We're here to tell you how the Pokopia time skip works, because every second counts in a game where you get to hang out with your favorite 'mon, and sometimes your pals might be busy for a prolonged period of time, depending on what they're building.

There's a lot more to this game than merely building things and skipping time, though, so make sure you stop by our Pokopia mystery gift codes list to see what handy freebies you can get. We're also on hand to tell you about all of the Pokopia events, during which you can get new friends and items.

Here's what you need to know about a Pokopia time skip:

What is a Pokopia time skip?

As you can probably guess, a time skip involves time travel by advancing the clock and switching whether it's night or day. It's a neat little trick that players use in a variety of games, including Animal Crossing, which Pokopia is quite similar to.

How do I do a Pokopia time skip?

Time skipping in Pokopia is very simple. First, save your game, just in case something goes wrong, then head to the home menu on your Nintendo Switch 2 and go to settings. Next, go to 'date and time' and turn off the 'synchronize clock using the internet' option, then you can manually adjust the date and time to what you want. It's worth noting that a new day in Pokopia starts at 6am, and the game uses a real-world time system.

Why should I do a Pokopia time skip?

There are several reasons you might want to time skip in Pokopia; the first is that while many actions take seconds, constructing buildings can take much longer. If you don't want to wait hours for your pals to finish their job, skipping time is a good option. Besides that, some Pokémon may only appear at certain times of the day, so if you want to see a member of the Pokédex that prefers the dark, for example, you want to make sure it's nighttime to see them out and about.

What are the Pokopia time changes?

There are four distinct times of day in Pokopia, and you can typically tell what time of day it is by the color of the sky:

  • Morning - 6am to 9am
  • Day - 9am to 5pm
  • Dusk - 5pm to 7pm
  • Night - 7pm to 6am

That's everything you need to know about the Pokopia time skip trick. Here's hoping it speeds things up for you.

