Of the many tasks and jobs assigned to you, your little Ditto may be getting a bit overwhelmed - and on top of it, you need to think about how to raise your Pokémon Pokopia trainer rank. Thankfully, it's quite easy. So easy that you don't even need to pay attention to it, really.

If you're wondering what's going on in the new Pokémon game, you can see all the Pokopia events in our guide and grab the active Pokopia mystery gift codes for some fun in-game items.

What is a trainer rank in Pokémon Pokopia?

Your trainer rank relates directly to progressing in the game and entering new areas. On your travels, you may have spotted a big, shuttered, green gate or two. This is what requires you to raise your trainer level. The gates won't open until you hit a certain rank, and allow you to unlock a new area.

How do I raise my Pokémon Pokopia trainer rank?

The short answer is to play the game's story and complete the main missions. The long answer is, do all of that, and be nice to your Pokémon and complete any important requests they may give you. That's it, really - it boils down to working through the storyline.

How do I check my trainer rank?

The only way we've found to check your trainer rank is to approach one of the green gates and try to open it. If your level is high enough, you'll gain access, along with seeing how high your level is. Some quests also tell you when it's improved, like when you meet Kyogre.

For instance, after completing the Pokémon Centre, I approached the green gate to the east of the Centre, and had a rank of 'Great', which let me open it.