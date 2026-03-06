How to raise your Pokémon Pokopia trainer rank

Wondering how to check and raise your Pokopia trainer rank? We’re here to help you and your Ditto out.

pokemon pokopia trainer rank - a humanoid Ditto in a dry environment
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon Pokémon Pokopia 
Google Preferred Source Button

Of the many tasks and jobs assigned to you, your little Ditto may be getting a bit overwhelmed - and on top of it, you need to think about how to raise your Pokémon Pokopia trainer rank. Thankfully, it's quite easy. So easy that you don't even need to pay attention to it, really.

If you're wondering what's going on in the new Pokémon game, you can see all the Pokopia events in our guide and grab the active Pokopia mystery gift codes for some fun in-game items.

What is a trainer rank in Pokémon Pokopia?

Your trainer rank relates directly to progressing in the game and entering new areas. On your travels, you may have spotted a big, shuttered, green gate or two. This is what requires you to raise your trainer level. The gates won't open until you hit a certain rank, and allow you to unlock a new area.

A character checking their pokemon pokopia trainer rank at a gate

How do I raise my Pokémon Pokopia trainer rank?

The short answer is to play the game's story and complete the main missions. The long answer is, do all of that, and be nice to your Pokémon and complete any important requests they may give you. That's it, really - it boils down to working through the storyline.

How do I check my trainer rank?

The only way we've found to check your trainer rank is to approach one of the green gates and try to open it. If your level is high enough, you'll gain access, along with seeing how high your level is. Some quests also tell you when it's improved, like when you meet Kyogre.

For instance, after completing the Pokémon Centre, I approached the green gate to the east of the Centre, and had a rank of 'Great', which let me open it.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.