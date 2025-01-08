Thanks to a Pokémon Go leak regarding the next Go Tour event, we’re now expecting the Pokémon Presents 2025 showcase to fall on Pokémon Day. February 27 marks the original Japanese release of Pokémon Red and Green and usually sees a whole host of announcements from The Pokémon Company.

X user @mattyoukhana_ shared a screenshot of some leaked Pokémon Go source text, which links the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Unova’s Timed Research with Pokémon Presents 2025, and also mentions Pokémon Day. While we could have predicted that the next Pokémon Presents would fall on February 27, it’s still exciting to have some confirmation, especially as we’re no closer to learning the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date.

Of course, not every year’s showcase is a winner, but Pokémon Presents February 2024 gave us the official reveals for both Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. We only got one Pokémon Presents in 2024 compared to previous years’ two or three, so we’ve felt a little starved of updates while waiting for any piece of news on the new Pokémon game.

Additionally, as much as we would love to see Game Freak remake or remaster Pokémon Black and White for the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s likely that the Unova connection is purely coincidental. Pokémon Go’s Tour events have slowly worked through the generations over the years, and now it’s time for Unova’s unique Pokédex to stand in the spotlight.

That's everything we know about the Pokémon Presents 2025 showcase so far.