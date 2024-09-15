It’s always a treat when there’s a new Pokémon Presents showcase, but waiting for them to happen can be frustrating. Well, you may have seen that a Pokémon Presents presentation is supposedly set to arrive on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. That’s if a recent spot is to be believed a recent social media blunder, but it looks like someone is playing with your hopes.

Allegedly spotted by ‘Fenyxneet’ on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the official Pokémon account supposedly posted the announcement by accident. Supplying a link to what they claim is the deleted post, the X user also claims to have nabbed a screenshot of the potential Pokémon Presents announcement. It didn’t reveal too much about what’s next for the beloved Switch RPG game series. Why? Because it is an elaborate fake, as confirmed in a further Reddit post.

Before it was debunked, the post claimed that Switch owners and Pokémon fans should “tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6.a.m PST on September 18th for about 30 minutes of exciting Pokémon news.” That would have meant we were only a few days away from the possible showcase.

Casting our minds back to February, the official Pokémon account posted a similar message, although it didn’t make any mention of a rough run-time. To us, the wording of the alleged tweet just doesn’t quite right from the get-go. Or maybe we’ve just been playing too many detective games.

With no word of a future showcase following February’s Pokémon Presents, you’ve likely been wondering when, if it at all, another presentation would arrive. Pokémon Worlds recently concluded in Honolulu, Hawaii, and gave fans plenty to be excited about in the form of several announcements for Pokémon Unite, the Pokémon TCG Pocket release date, and the Pokémon World Championship locations for 2025 and 2026 respectively.

With Pokémon TCG Pocket set for an October launch, we’d have to like to have seen a possible Pokémon Presents showcase shed more light on what players can expect when it joins the ranks of free mobile games later this year. However, it just isn’t meant to be. But if you’re still hankering for some more information, here’s everything we know about the next new Pokémon game in the franchise.