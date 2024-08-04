We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This free Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gift is waiting for you right now

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can claim this free gift on Nintendo Switch right now, as a familiar face joins your growing roster.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet roy's fuecoco: An image of Roy's Fuecoco in Pokemon Horizons.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s lineup of cuddly creatures continues to grow, thanks to a new collaboration with Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix. For a limited-time only on Nintendo Switch, players can log in and get a gift in the form of a particularly awesome addition: Roy’s Fuecoco.

You can add this red bundle of joy from the array of gen 9 Pokémon to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet until January 31, 2025. We know that is plenty of time, but hey, that little thing called life can creep up on you, and you may just forget. Adding Roy’s Fuecoco is pretty easy, but you’ll need a special code to input into the game’s Poké Portal. According to an official blog post from The Pokémon Company, you need to go into the ‘Mystery Gift’ part of the portal, and input the following code: 909TEAMUP06.

Once you’ve done this, the blog post indicates that “Pokémon will appear in your party or in your Pokémon Boxes.” Roy’s Fuecoco is one of three collaborations with the popular Netflix show, and is set to be the final release in this series of gifts. “Roy’s Fuecoco joins Liko’s Sprigatito and Dot’s Quaxly as the final part of the iconic Pokémon Horizons trio. These Pokémon joined the Rising Volt Tacklers alongside their Trainers to have grand adventures across Paldea and beyond,” the blog post details.

Didn’t get your hands on Liko’s Sprigatito or Dot’s Quaxly? Don’t worry, we can help you with that. You can head over to our handy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery codes guide to add them to your game, and see whether there are other creatures you can claim too. Sprigatito and Quaxly are available until September 30, 2024, and November 30, 2024, respectively.

Roy’s Fuecoco is a fire-type Pokémon, which is whole fiery ballgame in itself to learn. Luckily for you, we’ve journeyed across the lands to learn their pros and cons to put into this Fire Pokémon weakness guide.

However, if Roy’s Fuecoco doesn’t become a part of your regular lineup, there are other options to consider – and other games too. If you fancy getting your Pokémon fix on-the-go, our best fire Pokémon list for Pokémon Go will be of use to you.

