Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings us back-to-back dragon raids

The latest challenging tera raid battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is on its way, bringing Alola's formidable dragon, Kommo-o, to the forefront. Aside from PvP competition, succeeding in these seven-star tera raids for Mightiest Mark Pokémon is the best way to prove your mettle as a trainer.

July's Mighty Kommo-o event is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 77th tera raid event since the game's launch in 2022, and like many of the Mighty Pokémon before it, this dragon won't go down easily. Kommo-o is a dual-type dragon and fighting gen 7 Pokémon, and a pseudo-legendary one at that, so you need to do a decent amount of prep work before you take it on. Despite its dual typing, Mighty Kommo-o is fighting tera type, so if you're building an attacker to counter it, you need to focus on fighting Pokémon's weaknesses.

Luckily, both dragon and fighting Pokémon are weak to fairy-type moves, so any Pokémon that can learn this type of move will have an advantage. However, Kommo-o will still be able to use dragon-type moves with STAB, so avoid using dragon Pokémon if possible. If you're struggling to find a Pokémon with the right moves and tera type for the raid, don't worry, as Blissey is also returning to five-star tera raids in the second half of the event, dropping tons of tera shards and exp candies, making building the perfect counter even easier.

When is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Kommo-o raid?

Kommo-o with the Mightiest Mark will appear in seven-star tera raids between July 11-13, and July 18-20, 2025. You can also encounter Blissey in five-star tera raids between July 18-20, 2025. You can only catch one Mighty Kommo-o per account, but you can still take part in the raids after you've caught it to earn extra rewards and help out your friends.

Good luck catching the formidable Mighty Kommo-o during July. For some possible counters, take a look at our lists of the best fairy Pokémon, flying Pokémon, and psychic Pokémon next. We've also got a list of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes if you need some extra bonuses.