Everyone knows that Pikachu is a ridiculously popular Pokémon, but did you know that every Pokémon game has its own cute electric creature? These easily marketable 'mon are known as Pikaclones, and they're currently taking over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but not for long.

Three years and two DLCs since its release, The Pokémon Company is still providing plenty of support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, mostly via Tera Raid Battles and mass outbreak events. Today, July 6, 2025, is the final day of the recent electric Pokémon mass outbreak, which spotlights six different Pikaclones and gives you a higher chance of catching a shiny one. As the name suggests, mass outbreaks mean that specific Pokémon spawn much more often than usual in a specific area, so when you pair this with other Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shiny hunting methods like sandwiches and using the shiny charm, your odds of finding a unique 'mon skyrocket.

You can't find all of Pikachu's rivals in one place, though. The region's very own Pawmi, as well as the gen 6 Pokémon Dedenne, appear across Paldea, whereas you can find Pachirisu and Morpeko in Kitakami, and Plusle and Minun in the Blueberry Academy Terarium. My personal favorite of these adorable creatures is Pawmi, as the entire shiny line is pink rather than orange, making what's already one of the cutest Pokémon around even cuter.

While the mass outbreaks alone do significantly increase your shiny odds, it's best to make sure you have the shiny charm before going hunting. To do this, you have to complete the base Paldea Pokédex, so make sure to check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes guide to help you collect all of the version exclusives.

These electric Pokémon mass outbreaks end on July 6, 2025, at 4:59pm PDT, so you'll need to act fast to shiny hunt them all!

Mass outbreaks are a wonderful part of the modern Pokémon era, and using them to shiny hunt your favorites is a great way to pass the time between now and the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date. If you're wondering about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Switch 2 performance, our staff writer Holly has some hot takes on the new handheld's upgrades.