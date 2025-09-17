Pokémon Sleep's Buncha Berries event debuts two underrated birds

Usually, I'm all about the ingredients, but the Pokémon Sleep Buncha Berries event might just change that. This week-long event shines a spotlight on Pokémon with the Berries specialty, and introduces two new psychic friends from the Johto region - Natu and Xatu.

Growing your Snorlax's power takes a careful balance of berry collecting and home-cooked meals, but the Buncha Berries event asks you to focus less on the plethora of Pokémon Sleep recipes and instead pay attention to your berry-focused helpers. During the event, Pokémon with the Berries specialty will collect more colorful fruits on their outings, and their abilities will be more powerful. Plus, you have a higher chance of encountering these specialized Pokémon when you wake up.

Buncha Berries Week also serves as the debut for the gen 2 Pokémon, Natu and Xatu. The psychic birds have the snoozing sleep style and are set to appear across Greengrass Isle, Lapis Lakeside, and the Pokémon Sleep Expert Mode version of Greengrass Isle. There's also a limited-time mini candy boost running alongside the week-long event, making it easier to level up your helper Pokémon using fewer candies.

When is the Pokémon Sleep Buncha Berries event?

The Pokémon Sleep Buncha Berries event starts on September 26, 2025, and ends on October 6, 2025. Natu and Xatu will appear from the same date, and you can start using their respective incenses to attract them more reliably as of the event's kick-off.

This isn't the only game spotlighting psychic Pokémon right now - the latest Pokémon Go event debuted Indeedee and is shining a light on the power of the mind. If you're looking for more boosts across the free Pokémon games out there, take a peek at our Pokémon Go codes, Pokémon Unite codes, and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes guides next.