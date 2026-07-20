Captain Pikachu zaps into Pokémon Sleep, but you'll have to be fast to catch him

As part of Pokémon Sleep's ongoing third anniversary celebration, the sleep tracking app welcomes Captain Pikachu from the Pokémon Horizons anime to its Pokédex. However, he's only sticking around for a week, so you'll have to sleep your very best if you want to befriend him.

Today marks three years since Pokémon Sleep launched worldwide, and the free mobile game has continued adding new content over the months, including recently debuting the gen 4 Pokémon starters. This latest event sees the app collaborate with Pokémon Horizons, the currently airing anime series following Liko, Roy, and Captain Pikachu on their adventures as part of the Rising Volt Tacklers. If you've not checked it out already, I highly recommend it - I much prefer this wacky crew to Ash Ketchum.

While details are sparse at the moment, we do know that Captain Pikachu will only be available in Pokémon Sleep from August 17 to August 24, 2026, so save up all of your high-powered biscuits to ensure his friendship. As well as Friede's beloved Pikachu, this event also introduces the Tinkatink line to the islands, referencing Dot's hammer-loving fairy Pokémon friend. I just hope there aren't any Corviknight around when it arrives.

This collaboration goes both ways, too, as the official Pokémon Horizons X account revealed that Professor Neroli will make an appearance in an upcoming episode of the anime, and Natsuki Hanae will voice him. You might recognize this very popular voice actor as Qifrey in Witch Hat Atelier, Wuthering Waves' Lingyang, and Grusha in Pokémon Masters EX. I can't say I imagined Professor Neroli having the same voice as Qifrey, but I look forward to seeing him in the anime regardless.

So, prepare yourself for Captain Pikachu's arrival by reading up on all the different Pokémon Sleep recipes, and let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server if you're a Pokémon Horizons fan and who your favorite character is.