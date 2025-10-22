As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Sleep's Halloween event arrives early, and we hope it's not a trick

Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist are set to debut in Pokémon Sleep next week, but we’ve already found them popping up in our sleep research.

Pokemon Sleep Pumpkaboo: Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist, and Halloween Eevee outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon Sleep Halloween artwork
Daz Skubich Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Pokémon Sleep 

Pokémon Sleep just announced its upcoming Halloween event, which is due to arrive next week on October 27, and will serve as Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist's debut in the sleep tracking app. However, to my surprise, I woke up this morning to three Pumpkaboo at my campsite, and I can't help but feel like the ghosts are playing tricks on me.

Update data revealed earlier this month that the gourd ghost Pokémon were due to arrive in Pokémon Sleep this month for spooky season, but both official blog posts about their debut and the Halloween Week double candy research state October 27 as the earliest date for you to encounter them. Even more curiously, the gen 6 Pokémon are only meant to appear on Greengrass Isle and Old Gold Power Plant, but I encountered them at Lapis Lakeside, and Pocket Tactics' editor, Ruby, found hers in Snowdrop Tundra.

While the official Pokémon Sleep social media accounts have yet to say anything, based on how close the actual event is, it's highly likely that this is a mistake. If that's the case, I desperately hope that we don't face roll-backs on any encountered Pumpkaboo, because I was lucky enough to find a shiny and I'm already very attached. Even with the ghosts arriving slightly ahead of schedule, there's still plenty of new content to look forward to in the Halloween Week double candy event.

From October 27 to November 3, 2025, on Greengrass Isle and Expert Mode, there's a much higher chance to encounter Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist, and an Eevee wearing a Halloween hat. Last year's Halloween Pikachu might also appear, alongside a range of ghost-types that don't usually frequent the area. We're also getting two new Pokémon Sleep recipes featuring the Plump Pumpkin ingredient, and you'll receive at least twice the usual number of candies from sleep research.

Pokemon Sleep Pumpkaboo: A photo of Daz's sleep research from 22nd October, featuring two regular Pumpkaboo and one shiny one, as well as Wobbuffet, Eevee, Bulbasaur, and Darkrai, in Lapis Lakeside

I'm still searching the Pokémon ZA Zones for a shiny Pumpkaboo, so I'm glad I have one in Pokémon Sleep to tide me over. If you're spending your days running around Lumiose City like we are, make sure to check out our Pokémon ZA mystery gift codes, Pokémon ZA Pikachu location, and Pokémon ZA Eevee location guides next.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.