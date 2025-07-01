Pokémon Sleep celebrates its second anniversary with the best starter trio

It's nearly been two whole years since we first started taking naps with Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep, and the celebrations are about to begin. As well as a prelude event featuring some returning friends, you can also expect to encounter several cherished Hoenn Pokémon for the first time.

That's right, Pokémon Sleep, the free Pokémon game that helps you develop healthy sleep habits, is turning two years old on July 20, 2025. There's always something fun going on in Pokémon Sleep thanks to regular moon phase events and new encounters, but the second anniversary celebrations take it a step further. Firstly, in a Second Anniversary Prelude event, the three Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters are returning with higher appearance rates, alongside boosted dream shard and sleep point drops.

Then, during the week of the actual anniversary, the gen 3 Pokémon starters, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip, will make their debut on the islands. We're still waiting for more information about the Second Anniversary Fest, but I can't wait to add Torchic to my team.

When is the Pokémon Sleep Second Anniversary event?

Pokémon Sleep's Second Anniversary Fest starts on July 14, 2025, at 4:00am local time. The Second Anniversary Prelude event featuring Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco runs from 4:00am local time on July 7, 2025, to 3:59am local time on July 14, 2025.

Pokémon Sleep's anniversary event isn't the only thing going on in the world of Pokémon mobile games currently. There are plenty of Pokémon Go events and Pokémon Go codes to celebrate its ninth anniversary, as well as a cryptic trailer for the Pokémon Go Max Finale event in August.