Recent Pokémon games have had their fair share of issues. Scarlet & Violet’s open world is fairly bland, and recent battle systems have made the game too easy for some players, but that being said, I still hold a place in my heart for Pokémon Sword & Shield. The first major Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch are still a lot of fun, and you can get them at a great price right now (and no, I don’t count the Let’s Go games as major).

Whether you prefer to collect the entire Pokédex or simply enjoy the breathtaking views, Pokémon Sword and Shield are some of the best Switch games from the earlier days of the console. Following the tried and tested formula of all the main games in the series, the game sees you depart on a quest to become a Pokémon champion, saving the region along the way.

What sets Pokémon Sword and Shield apart is that they deliver new mechanics that had never been seen before, such as Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon – large and very powerful Pokémon transformations with new, exclusive (and very powerful) moves. They’re also the first wholly unique games in the main series to appear on a home console.

Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about too many dark or spooky moments – there’s no Lavender Town to concern you here. It’s just a good ol’ classic Pokémon game that sees you rise through the ranks as you take on all of the Sword and Shield Gym Leaders. If you fall in love with this generation, you can also take on the DLC. Notably, The Crown Tundra one. If you look at our list of the Crown Tundra legendary Pokémon, you’ll see that it includes many familiar faces from past games – I can’t miss out on getting Giratina, my beloved. Our Ecommerce Editor and I both agree the DLC is actually the best part of the whole experience.

For a limited time, you can grab Pokémon Sword for just $41.99 at Woot! or get Pokémon Shield from Woot! for just $39.99. Considering Switch game sales are few and far between, we think this is an excellent deal – and with a new Pokémon Legends game blessing the upcoming Switch games list, it’s a great time to dive back into the series.

Even if you’re thinking about the next Nintendo console, this Pokémon Sword and Shield deal is great as the Switch’s successor offers backwards compatibility. So, if you’ve been thinking of making your Switch 2 pre-orders soon, everything from the best action games to the best Switch RPGs will work on the new device.