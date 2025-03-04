No matter how many adults enjoy Pokémon TCG Pocket, the game’s primary target audience will always be children, so naturally, the app features a lot of safeguards for kids, including censorship. But what happens when your new flagship card, Arceus EX, goes against these very guidelines?

As Pokémon TCG Pocket’s new packs for Triumphant Light roll out, thousands of players are eager to test out Arceus EX. The set features the Pokémon god and a ton of other great cards whose abilities interact with Arceus EX, creating a whole new deck archetype. What the Pokémon TCG Pocket developers, DeNA, may not have considered before this release is that the game’s censorship filters ban the deck name ‘Arceus EX’ because it contains the word ‘sex’.

What makes this even more unfortunate is that DeNA also develops one of The Pokémon Company’s other mobile games, Pokémon Masters EX – a game that frequently generates laughs because of the very same unfortunate combination of letters. Although the issue is completely understandable for protecting young people, players have taken to Reddit to complain about the restriction, which also affects Pokémon TCG Pocket deck names like Zapdos EX, Lapras EX, and Gyarados EX.

This fairly common naming restriction is known as the Scunthorpe problem, named for the town in England that contains an extremely taboo four-letter word. The main issue that players are highlighting is that private decklist names are getting caught in this safety measure, but some offensive usernames remain unaffected. Reddit user Crystal_Onix encountered a player with a particularly unsavory name that we won’t repeat here during a Wonder Pick, which DeNA should really do something about.

At least for now, you’ll need to get a bit more creative when naming your Pokémon TCG Pocket Arceus EX deck. If you’re struggling to complete your digital binders, make sure you read our guide to Pokémon TCG Pocket trading next.

For all the latest Pokémon news and updates, follow Pocket Tactics on Google News.