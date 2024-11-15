It’s been a couple of weeks now and we can’t stop playing the latest Pokemon game, which has led us to find some bent Pokémon TCG Pocket packs with a crooked top-right corner on the selection screen. What are they? Why do they appear? Do they really contain rarer cards?

No, they do not. I’ve found two so far and I got worse pulls than regular packs, leaving me with a handful of one-star cards. Your Pokémon TCG Pocket decks won’t benefit from packs with a bent corner just because they look different. We’re not sure why they – or the occasional backward pack – are in the game, but it’s something nice to look at. Or brag about if it does give you that Articuno you’re after.

I don’t have a pocket full of cash to throw at this to test it rigorously, but thankfully some content creators have. The results? No matter how bent or backward your pack is, there’s only a chance for it to contain rare cards. Allegedly, the rarity of cards gets determined the moment you click ‘open a pack,’ not when you pick a specific card pack to open.

Players have been trying to play the system since day one while waiting for new Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to give us freebies. Word on the street says that some players are cheating – though this usually boils down to someone not reading their opponent’s card and getting sad about a Jynx wiping them out instantly. It happens to the best of us.

There are also rumors that you can get unlimited Poké Gold. However, it appears people mod their games – which we don’t recommend to avoid a ban – or use third-party apps to earn the currency. We also don’t recommend this for security reasons. You can’t, unfortunately, just get free gold in the game.

While we’re at it, another myth is that flipping a coin in a specific place makes it come up as heads. I primarily play a Jolteon-led deck and I can tell you that there’s no trick to just get heads. I’ve tried every possible way and the results are that it’s all down to the 50/50 chance. If our experience doesn’t convince you, then there are a lot of YouTubers who have tried it as well.

In amongst testing cheats for the game, we’ve drawn up a Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list to help pick out which cards to use in your decks – Charizard and Mewtwo are our favorites.