Pokémon TCG Pocket's booster schedule is overwhelming, but I know how to fix it

When Pokémon TCG Pocket first arrived at the end of 2024, I had my doubts. The card-based gameplay felt a little slow, the microtransactions seemed expensive, and trading in duplicates, which you get a lot of, didn't really feel worthwhile. Still, if there was one thing I thought the game got right, it was card acquisition. Now it's six months later, and I'm starting to think I might have been a little bit naive.

While Pokémon TCG Pocket might still be one of the best mobile card games around, and battling is better thanks to the introduction of ranked mode, collecting them all is harder than ever. This is mainly due to the introduction of new packs every month, which might sound great at first, as it means the meta is always evolving. The problem is, if you're not willing to spend in-game, it means that you're likely still a few Pokémon TCG Pocket cards short of a full set by the time another new pack arrives.

Admittedly, TCG Pocket's card acquisition was never perfect, but it's gone from what felt slow and steady to something altogether more overwhelming. For instance, Shining Revelry arrived at the end of last month, and I've still not gotten all the cards I need for my collection or my second Giratina ex for my psychic Pokémon deck. Now, the next set, Celestial Guardians, is already here, and I'm forced to choose whether I keep going for that shiny Charizard ex or start opening new Pokémon TCG Pocket packs right off the bat. Whichever way I go, I feel like I'm missing out.

New packs arriving too often isn't Pokémon TCG Pocket's only issue with card acquisition, though. If you compare Mythical Island, the first mini-set from December 2024, with the latest mini-set, Shining Revelry, another problem rears its head. Mythical Island has five ex Pokémon cards, whereas Shining Revelry has nine, plus a bunch of rare shiny cards. That means you really need luck on your side if you want to nab all of the new ex cards, even taking wonder picks into account, before starting all over again with a new set.

While I've spent much of this article moaning about the rate at which new Pokémon TCG Pocket cards arrive, it's fair to say that there isn't a perfect formula for card acquisition. It's something that fellow mobile card games Marvel Snap and Hearthstone have both struggled with, with the former only recently introducing an overhaul to try and make it easier for new and returning players to pick up some meta-relevant cards. The problem I've got with TCG Pocket is that it started out so well, and it's fallen off so quickly.

At least with TCG Pocket, there's a way to unlock specific cards using the pack point exchange, though if you're looking for ex cards, you need to whip open at least 100 packs before you get the necessary 500 points. Picking up 500 points is harder than it sounds, too. You only get three free packs a day without a premium subscription, so even if you're diligent and open all the available packs over a month, you're only getting 450 points. If math isn't your forte, that's still 50 pack points short of the required amount for the likes of Aerodactyl ex or Darkrai ex from some of the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks and way off from some of the even rarer full art cards with those lovely rainbow borders.

If I put my cynical hat on, I think there's a pretty obvious reason why DeNA, The Pokémon Company, and Creatures could have made it harder to complete new sets. It pushes users to spend money in-game. I've felt tempted myself to pick up some Poké Gold to try and finish off a mini-set, but having had a couple of disappointing experiences after purchasing packs in the first couple of months after launch, I've steered clear. However, I don't doubt that plenty have given in to temptation, especially given the revenue details we've already seen from DeNA.

It's my thinking that TCG Pocket could learn a thing or two from the real-life Pokémon TCG, which averages around six releases a year, not all of which are brand-new sets, with some including reprints. Now, reprints don't make much sense in the digital realm, as all of the TCG Pocket packs since the launch are still available to pick from. Still, the spacing between new physical TCG packs gives both enthusiasts a chance to fill their collections and competitive players time to figure out the cards they need to thrive in the new meta.

For me, a new Pokémon TCG Pocket pack launch every two months, or even every three, would make more sense, and it'd be a bit more exciting, too. That's the other negative of packs arriving all the time; it feels a bit less special. It's the same problem I had with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. It just starts to feel a bit exhausting, especially if you're playing multiple mobile games at the same time. I don't want it to have to feel like work keeping up to date, and as things stand in Pokémon TCG Pocket, it's starting to get that way.

There you have it, my desperate plea for Pokémon TCG Pocket to cool it with the new pack schedule in the name of card acquisition. In terms of things that can't come around fast enough, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 release date guide while you're here, or see our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview to hype yourself up for the console release. Or, if you're looking for something new to play, see our list of the best Pokémon games to make sure you've not missed out on a series entry.